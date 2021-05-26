Kandle Flips The Script On Heartbreak With 'When It Hurts'

The heat and volume continue to rise as JUNO-nominated artist Kandle Osborne nears the release of her new album, Set The Fire out this Friday, May 28. Today, Kandle shows that heartbreak has never been hookier on "When It Hurts", a retro-pop jam sonically reminiscent of the Shangri-Las grooving in an episode of Twin Peaks. First shared via Under the Radar, Kandle collaborated with Liam O'Neil (Kings Of Leon) to create this deceptively sad catchy summer bop, scribing poetic lyrics that follow an uplifting narrative to mend sugar-coated heartbreak.

"I'm back with another deceptively sad, sugar-coated heartbreak song that comes courtesy of a distanced collaboration with my dear friend Liam O'Neil (Kings Of Leon)," she says. "He sent me some beautiful Twin Peaks-sounding synth chords that I was inspired to marry with a 50s pop throw-back melody and some catchy call and answer parts. Backed by my incredible all woman band once again (Debra-Jean Creelman, Louise Burns and Kendel Carson of The Wiccs) we channeled a classic girl group vibe for your listening pleasure!"



"When It Hurts" is Set The Fire's fifth single. It follows "No Good", a track that launched Garden Sessions - an open-air series with Kandle, Debra-Jean Creelman and Kendel Carson performing acoustic renditions of Set The Fire's standout tunes. In April, Kandle released "Misty Morning," a sonic journey that echoes soulful vulnerability and an honest reflection of realizing true love - watch the FLOOD Magazine "Neighborhoods" session here and see SPIN's "A Day in the Life" feature here.



For the album visuals, Kandle has been teaming up with long-time collaborator, Director Brandon William Fletcher, notably behind the cinematic epic for her single "Honey Trap," a sweet-but-fierce tune about breaking free from a sticky power struggle and the awakenings that follow. Featuring actor Keenan Tracey (Bates Motel, The 100), the video for "Honey Trap" sees Kandle and her new band of besties, The Wiccs (Louise Burns, Kendel Carson and Tess Ananda), and reminds us of the powerful impact of reclaiming your independence on and off the stage.



In addition, Kandle is nominated for a 2021 Prism Prize for Set The Fire first single, "Lock and Load," (her second nomination for the award following "Not Up To Me"). The song received an earlier nod for a Canadian Independent Video Award in 2020.



Once again, Kandle stands out from the pack and shows us that nobody sounds quite like her. Back with a fresh full-length album Set The Fire, she seamlessly marries her adoration for 60s girl group soul and the 90's rock she grew up on. The tracks buzz with a retro feel but the dark, no holds barred songwriting is what we've come to love from Kandle. Tales of toxicity, manipulation and heartbreak are delivered with stark, striking honesty over a captivating array of sonic influences. Sparkling piano, distorted guitars, dynamic horns and doo-wop backups make you (almost) forget you're deep diving into her darkest secrets.



Kandle's mastery of music comes as no surprise, having collaborated with some of Canada's finest songwriters, including Sam Roberts, Coeur de pirate, Peter Dremanis (July Talk) and Devon Portielje (Half Moon Run), in her impressive career to date - which also includes a Video of the Year JUNO nomination. Kandle also starred in Jack White's 2018 video for "Corporation", and her music was recently featured in Netflix's Tiny Pretty Things. Growing up in the music industry as the daughter of Canadian rock royalty Neil Osborne of 54-40 has provided Kandle's artistry with a unique insight. She brings a seasoned performance to every line and every word, channeling over a decade of touring the globe into music that's familiar yet undeniably her own.



With strong influences from the fierce female greats of a bygone era (Nancy Sinatra, Billie Holiday and Shirley Bassey, to name a few), Kandle writes and sings exclusively with her heart; something so often void in the modern era of overproduced perfection. She sings honest and raw, vulnerable yet empowered, never afraid to pen even life's heaviest moments. This is an artist at her most empowered and authentic - an artist who by sharing her own story of healing, can help us all do the same.

Listen here:

Photo Credit: Brandon William Fletcher