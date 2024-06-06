Kamasi Washington Shares 'Hope Man' in Celebration of Juneteenth and Black Music Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Kamasi Washington has unveiled a new song, “Hope Man,” available exclusively via Apple Music. The song is part of a collection of Freedom Songs celebrating Black jazz artists for Juneteenth and Black Music Month.

Washington's new album Fearless Movement—featuring collaborations with André 3000, Thundercat, George Clinton, Terrace Martin and more—is out now to critical acclaim. The album led NPR to call Washington “the saxophone colossus of our time,” while The FADER remarked, “Fearless Movement takes his existential talents to new heights with exuberant configurations of his four-dimensional sound.”

To celebrate the album, Washington is currently on an extensive North American tour that includes upcoming stops at the Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival and Newport Jazz Festival. A European tour will follow in the fall—see full routing here.

