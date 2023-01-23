Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Kali Uchis to Release New Album 'Red Moon In Venus' in March

General on-sale begins Thursday, January 26 at 10am local time.

Jan. 23, 2023  

Grammy-winning artist Kali Uchis' new English language album, Red Moon In Venus, is slated for release on March 3 via Geffen Records-pre-order/pre-save it here. On Friday, Uchis debuted a new track, "I Wish You Roses," alongside a video directed by Cho Gi-Seok.

"Love is the message," Uchis explains about the new album. "Red Moon In Venus is a timeless, burning expression of desire, heartbreak, faith, and honesty, reflecting the divine femininity of the moon and Venus. The moon and Venus work together to make key aspects of love and domestic life work well.

This body of work represents all levels of love-releasing people with love, drawing love into your life and self-love. It's believed by many astrologers that the blood moon can send your emotions into a spin, and that's what I felt represented this body of work best."

Simultaneously, Uchis confirms she will embark on a headline North American tour this spring produced by Live Nation, with stops at New York's Radio City Music Hall, Chicago's Aragon Ballroom, Washington D.C.'s Anthem and more.

General on-sale begins Thursday, January 26 at 10am local time at kaliuchis.com. Uchis is among the top-billed performers at this year's Coachella, Lollapalooza in Chile, Argentina and Brazil and Estéreo Picnic in Colombia.

Uchis went into the recording process intending to create an album that felt timeless, one that can be enjoyed any time and any place and will remain meaningful throughout the years to her and her fans. Red Moon In Venus floats between soul, R&B, pop, música urbana and more experimental textures. The result is an album that, as Uchis has come to perfect throughout her catalog, transcends genre or classification, a pure reflection of her soul.

Last year, Uchis won three Billboard Latin Awards, two Billboard Music Awards and an American Music Award. In 2021, Uchis took home her first Billboard Latin Music Award for her critically acclaimed Spanish language album, Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) ∞, released in 2020, which spawned the runaway, chart-topping hit, "telepatía," which has been streamed more than 2 billion times to date and is the Billboard Hot 100's longest running Spanish song by a solo act this decade with a 23-week streak.

That same year, she took home her first Grammy Award, Premios Nuestra Tierra and Univision Premios Juventud, covered Office Magazine, performed on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" and toured arenas across North America with Tyler, the Creator.

Raised between Virginia and Colombia, Kali Uchis rose to prominence with Por Vida in 2015, following it up with her 2018 debut album, Isolation, which received widespread critical acclaim and was featured on Best Of lists in Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, NPR, Vulture and many more.

Uchis has collaborated and shared stages with SZA, Gorillaz, Jorja Smith, Diplo, Major Lazer, Snoop Dogg, Kaytranada, Leon Bridges and more and has toured the world over, with much-lauded sets headlining Tropicalia, Coachella, Governors Ball, Bonnaroo, Austin City Limits, Lollapalooza and many others.

KALI UCHIS LIVE

March 17-Santiago, CL-Lollapalooza Chile
March 19-Buenos Aires, AR-Lollapalooza Argentina
March 24- São Paulo, BR-Lollapalooza Brazil
March 26-Bogotá, CO-Estéreo Picnic
April 16 & 23-Indio, CA-Coachella
April 25-Austin, TX-Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park*
April 26-Houston, TX-713 Music Hall*
April 27-Irving, TX-The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory*
April 30-Miami, FL- FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park*
May 1-Orlando, FL-Hard Rock Live Orlando*
May 2-Atlanta, GA-Coca-Cola Roxy*
May 4-New York, NY-Radio City Music Hall*
May 7-Philadelphia, PA-The Met Philadelphia*
May 9-Washington, D.C.-The Anthem*
May 10-Boston, MA-MGM Music Hall at Fenway*
May 12-Toronto, ON-Coca-Cola Coliseum*
May 14- Detroit, MI-The Fillmore*
May 16-Chicago, IL-Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom*
May 18-Denver, CO-Fillmore Auditorium*
May 21-Portland, OR-Keller Auditorium*
May 23-Vancouver, BC-UBC Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre*
May 24-Seattle, WA-WAMU Theater*
May 26-San Francisco, CA-Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
May 28-Las Vegas, NV-The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
May 30-Phoenix, AZ-Arizona Financial Theatre
* with RAYE



