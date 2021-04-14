Kaleo Captures Live Performance Video in Front of Erupting Volcano

GRAMMY-nominated rock band KALEO has unveiled a stunning, live acoustic performance of their recently released track "Skinny," shot in front of Falgradalsfjall during a magnificent volcanic eruption. The incredible footage - which features frontman, singer, and songwriter JJ Julius Son with a backdrop of molten lava - was captured at the end of last month within days of the start of the volcanic eruption, which has since made headlines around the world after remaining dormant for nearly 800 years.

Watch "Skinny" (LIVE Performance from Fagradasfjall Volcanic Eruption) below.

Julius Son recalls: "It was an amazing and surreal experience to film and record this video in front of the live eruption. It was very challenging and required a difficult hike, carrying the equipment with our bare hands. We filmed it during the night, so fortunately there weren't many people there."

The studio recording of "Skinny" appears on the band's much-anticipated, second full length album Surface Sounds, arriving everywhere on April 23 via Elektra/Atlantic, and available for pre-order now.

Recorded on and off the road, all around the world, the album is very much the brainchild of Julius Son. Co-producing the majority of it alongside GRAMMY winner Dave Cobb, Julius Son was able to execute his singular vision, leaning into his affinity for blues, folk, and rock. The album's current single "Break My Baby" - produced by GRAMMY winner Mike Elizondo; written solely and co-produced by Julius Son - made an immediate impact at Triple A radio as the #1 most added song after its first week and continues to climb the format's chart. To celebrate the arrival of Surface Sounds, KALEO is set to perform "Break My Baby" on ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on April 22, the eve of the album's release.

"Skinny" (LIVE Performance from Fagradasfjall Volcanic Eruption) follows several like-minded visuals that showcase the breathtaking landscape of the band's native Iceland. Earlier this year, KALEO unveiled a live performance version of "Break My Baby" that was recorded and filmed at the iconic ÞRÍDRANGAR lighthouse, located atop a remote rock formation in the North Atlantic Ocean, several miles off the country's southern coast (watch HERE). The clip joins two previously released, live performance videos, currently streaming on the band's YouTube channel: "Save Yourself (LIVE at Fjallsárlón)" which was shot atop a glacier and "Way Down We Go (LIVE in a Volcano)," featuring the band's 2x-Platinum smash. Last year, KALEO performed a special, acoustic version of "Break My Baby" for NBC's "Late Night with Seth Meyers," captured in the middle of picturesque Lake Ellidavatn near Julius Son's home.

KALEO will make their triumphant return to the road in 2022 with their "Fight or Flight Tour." Initially set for the summer of 2020, but rescheduled due to the global pandemic, the worldwide tour's North American leg - which kicks off at Seattle's Showbox SoDo on February 22, 2022 (full itinerary below) - is on sale now. Nearly all of KALEO's Fight or Flight Tour shows will take place in the originally scheduled venues, with previously purchased tickets being honored in most cases. For ticket info, individual show details, tour updates, and more, please visit www.OfficialKALEO.com.

Watch here: