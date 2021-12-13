Kaleema Releases Invoco Remix With El Buho

Arriving eight months after the release of her acclaimed sophomore album, "Útera," Argentinian artist Kaleema (aka Heidi Lewandowski) returns, tapping collaborator and label-mate El Búho for an ethereal cumbia flip of "Invoco." Reeling back the original's bouncy tempo, El Búho (aka Robin Perkins) leans into the track's Andean instrumentation and rich textures alongside classic Búho touches that take "Invoco" to late-night dancefloor territories.

The remix is a fitting finale to an album that saw support from the likes of Remezcla, Brooklyn Vegan, Worldwide FM, and KEXP. The song is also included on the vinyl release of "Útera," which arrives mid-November.

Buy/Stream: https://fanlink.to/invoco_buhormx