Kacy Hill Shares Video for 'Just To Say'

Kacy Hill shares the video for "Just To Say" today-watch below!

The song is from her second album Is It Selfish If We Talk About Me Again, out now.

Directed by Lauren Dunn, the "Just To Say" video follows "Everybody's Mother," "Unkind," "Porsche," "I Believe In You" featuring Francis and the Lights-which EW called a "soothing balm"-and previously unveiled tracks "Dinner," "Much Higher" and "To Someone Else." In addition, Hill collaborated with Bon Iver on his latest track "PDLIF," which was made in quarantine by piecing together contributions sent in from artists in self-isolation and benefitted the humanitarian aid organization Direct Relief.

In December 2017, Hill connected with Francis and the Lights and producer BJ Burton (Bon Iver, The Japanese House) in Minneapolis, where they started laying the foundations of Hill's forthcoming record, Is It Selfish If We Talk About Me Again. In the following years, the remainder of the record was completed between L.A. and Minneapolis, with the help of another of Hill's collaborators, the producer Jim-E Stack (HAIM, Caroline Polachek). Between Hill's revitalized approach to making music, recently parting ways with G.O.O.D. Music-the label she initially signed to in 2014-and the Olympic-style competitive weightlifting she picked up a couple years ago, her forthcoming album marks an exciting new era in her career.

The Phoenix-born, Los Angeles-based artist got her start in 2014 when her self-released single "Experience," the second song Hill had ever recorded, went viral. After being on the road with Kanye West and Vanessa Beecroft for the YEEZUS tour, she signed to G.O.O.D. Music. Her EP Bloo came shortly thereafter, showcasing the range of her voice on tracks like "Foreign Fields" and the anthemic "Arm's Length." She was featured on Travis Scott's "90210" and Kid Cudi's "Releaser," she covered V Magazine, GQ wrote she was "barreling toward the big time" and New York Magazine named her "one to watch." In 2017, Hill released her official debut album, the R&B-hinged, synth-laden ode to all the shapes femininity can take, Like A Woman, to critical acclaim.

photo credit: Chuck Grant

