Kacey Musgraves to Drop New Album 'Deeper Well' in March; Listen to the First Single

The new album will be released on March 15.

By: Feb. 08, 2024

Seven-time Grammy Award winning singer-songwriter Kacey Musgraves returns with her fifth studio album Deeper Well, Out March 15 via Interscope/MCA Nashville, pre order the album HERE

Musgraves co-produced Deeper Well with longtime collaborators Daniel Tashian and Ian Fitchuk.  Inspired by the energy of New York City’s Greenwich Village and its rich musical history, Musgraves recorded a good portion of the new album at the legendary Electric Lady studios. 

“I was seeking some different environmental energy, and Electric Lady has the best mojo.  Great ghosts,” noted Musgraves. 

With her keen observations of the world and discerning eye for the subtle nuances of life, Musgraves’ lyrics serve as a lens focusing on moments of life that often go unnoticed, turning them into timeless songs that strike a chord deep within listeners. 

Saturn returns, cardinals embody a dead friend, love is given and taken, streets rush by, belongings are packed and old chapters deserted, new love blooms, jade bracelets serve as talismans, deep lessons emerge, small details define everything, the woods are a refuge and New York City serves as the same gleaming beacon as Oz. 

While most of the 14 tracks are penned by Musgraves with Fitchuk and Tashian, she is also reunited with Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne for beautifully contemplative track “The Architect” (see full track listing below). 

Title track “Deeper Well” is out now, with a companion video directed by Hannah Lux Davis (Kacey Musgraves, Ariana Grande, Doja Cat, Nicki Minaj).

On the bright, almost folky title track, Kacey surveys her life and priorities.  Recognizing what feeds her, what drains her and examining what’s left behind on the way to empowerment. 

“Sometimes you reach a crossroads. Winds change direction.  What you once felt drawn to doesn’t hold the same allure,” Musgraves went on to say, “you get blown off course but eventually find your footing and forage for new inspiration, new insight and deeper love somewhere else.”

Deeper Well is the follow up to Musgraves’ 2021 album star-crossed, which debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Top Albums Sales chart and earned wide critical praise.  star-crossed is the follow up to Musgraves’ groundbreaking 2018 album Golden Hour, which earned Kacey her third #1 debut on Billboard’s Top Country Album chart and distinguished her as only the third artist ever to take home Album of the Year at the Grammy Awards, Country Music Association Awards and Academy of Country Music Awards. 

In 2023 Musgraves achieved her first #1 entry on the Hot 100 chart for “I Remember Everything,” a duet with Zach Bryan.  “I Remember Everything” is the first country music duet in 40 years since Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers’ “Islands in the Stream” (1983) to reach this feat. 

“I Remember Everything” just won the Grammy Award for Best Country Song by a Duo or Group at the 66th annual ceremony held earlier this week. This latest win makes Musgraves the only artist in history to receive a Grammy Award for Best Country Album, Best Country Song, Best Country Solo performance and Best Country Duo or Group performance.

Watch the new music video here:

 

Deeper Well tracklist

  1. Cardinal
  2. Deeper Well
  3. Too Good to be True
  4. Moving Out
  5. Giver / Taker
  6. Sway
  7. Dinner with Friends
  8. Heart of the Woods
  9. Jade Green
  10. The Architect
  11. Lonely Millionaire
  12. Heaven Is
  13. Anime Eyes
  14. Nothing to be Scared Of

Photo by Kelly Christine Sutton 




