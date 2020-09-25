KRANE and Boombox Cartel Release Swoon-Worthy 'All Again'

Listen to the new single below!

Studio auteurs KRANE & Boombox Cartel pack a swoon-worthy punch of flavor on their Dim Mak collaboration "All Again." Premiered yesterday via ThisSongIsSick, the colorful work expands on both producers' sonic palates.

"I wanted to give fans something they wouldn't expect from me and Boombox," explains KRANE. "Once we got the writing down, our ways of working and styles just gelled and it came together really fast. The track is emotional, and moody and each of us brought something outside our norm. It's not another club tune, but something more uniquely us, befitting the times."

"All Again" serves as the first official collaboration between KRANE and Boombox Cartel. The tender song starts off with suspenseful synth chords and a subdued background kick, creating space for rich vocals to fill the room. As the pre-chorus builds, a circular love story unfolds with the lyrics, "Cuz honestly you always get the best of me, But every time I'm running back for more, And we do it all again..." In a flash, the song gracefully transitions into a vibrant, upbeat groove, showcasing both producers' peerless ability to create mesmerizing soundscapes.

"KRANE and I have been great friends for a while now and have been wanting to work on something together. He sent me this demo titled 'All Again' and I instantly fell in love with it," states Boombox Cartel. "This song has been in the works for over a year and it's finally time for it to come out and we are really excited for everyone to hear. I think it's the perfect end of summer vibe and we hope you like it!"

