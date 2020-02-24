KRAFTWERK Will Play the Boch Center Wang Theatre

After their worldwide hugely successful 3-D concert tours, the Electro pioneers Kraftwerk announce North American tour dates for summer 2020. Bringing together music, 3-D visuals and performance art, KRAFTWERK are a true „Gesamtkunstwerk„ a total work of art.

The multi-media project Kraftwerk was started in 1970 by Ralf Hütter and Florian Schneider. They set up their electronic Kling Klang Studio in Düsseldorf, Germany where they conceived and produced all Kraftwerk albums. By the mid-1970's Kraftwerk had achieved international recognition for their revolutionary electronic‚ soundscapes and their musical experimentation with robotics and other technical innovations. With their visions of the future, Kraftwerk created the soundtrack for the digital age of the 21st century. Their compositions, using innovative techniques, synthetic voices and computerized rhythms, have had a major international influence across an entire range of music genres: from Electro to Hip Hop, from Techno to SynthPop.

In their live performances, Kraftwerk-Ralf Hütter, Henning Schmitz, Fritz Hilpert, Falk Grieffenhagen-illustrate their belief in the respective contributions of both man and machine. Starting with the retrospective of their catalogue at the Museum of Modern Art in New York in 2012, in recent years Kraftwerk have returned full circle back to their origins within the Düsseldorf art scene of the late Sixties. The 3-D concert series at MoMA was followed by further presentations at Tate Modern Turbine Hall (London), Akasaka Blitz (Tokyo) Opera House (Sydney), Walt Disney Concert Hall (Los Angeles), Fondation Louis Vuitton (Paris), Neue National Galerie (Berlin) and Guggenheim Museum (Bilbao). In 2014 Ralf Hütter and his former partner were honored with the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.

Tickets go on sale to the public this Thursday, February 27 at 10am local time. American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets in select markets before the general public beginning Tuesday, February 25 at 10am local time through Thursday, February 27 at 9am local time. For full list of dates and to get tickets, visit Kraftwerk.com.

Photo Credit: Peter Boettcher





Related Articles View More Music Stories