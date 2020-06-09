KITTEN Release New Song 'My House'

Pop rock weirdos KITTEN release new single "MY HOUSE" todayvia The Orchard music. Purchase and stream the band's perfect quarantine anthem HERE.

"We wrote 'My House' during the early days of quarantine. Nobody knew exactly how to feel, and a sense of disassociation definitely bubbles within the song. The reversion to childhood behaviors, the misplaced frustrations, the nagging feeling of being a plot point in a disaster movie- we put all of this into our song because, well, there's not much else to do right now. That said, we're so grateful to have each other and our music to keep us sane," states KITTEN frontwoman Chloe Chaidez about the track.

Written with up and coming electronic musician GUPI (of 100 Gecs' Dog Show Records), and self-recorded and produced in the band's LA home, "MY HOUSE" channels the conflicting, confusing emotions of the quarantine existence. Anthemic keyboards cruise through spare electronic drums, mangled vocals channel the inner voices of isolation and anxiety, while distorted guitars rail against the confines of the speakers. It's a fresh direction for KITTEN, as well as a logical extension of the retro-futurism found on the GOODBYE HONEYMOON PHASE EP released this past fall.

If you've kept an eye on underground pop for the last half-decade, you've probably come across the name KITTEN; the group is widely known for their ferociously fun live performances and the cartoon charisma of lead singer Chloe Chaidez. After releasing a new EP last year, with instant fan-favorites like "Memphis" and "Me", the band made memorable appearances on CHARLI XCX's NETFLIX show I'm With The Band: Nasty Cherry, and toured the USA with pop-punkers WATERPARKS. The band is currently finishing a new record- their first full length since the self-titled debut.



