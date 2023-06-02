KILTRO Release Sophomore Album 'Underbelly'

The band just announced their biggest headline show to date in their hometown of Denver at Summit on September 22nd.

Denver-based band Kiltro released their excellent and spellbinding sophomore album Underbelly.

The album was teased by three previously released singles, including “Softy” released earlier this week, the thoughtful “All the Time in the World” which serves as a reminder to stop and take a breath when the world is in a spiral, and the albums lead single, “Guanaco,” which was described as "one-of-a-kind mix of shoegaze, neo-psychedelia, ambient and South American folk." by the Denver Westword.

Underbelly signals a new chapter in the fusion of Latin roots with mainstream rock and marks a bold step forward in Kiltro’s extraordinary musical journey. Kiltro sat down with Paste to brek down their album track-by-track.

Kiltro are famous for their transformative live shows and they will be hitting the road for an extensive US tour starting this month. The band just announced their biggest headline show to date in their hometown of Denver at Summit on September 22nd with support from Don Chicharron. All dates are listed below and tickets can be purchased via the band’s website.

Kiltro US Tour

June 21 - Detroit, MI - Lager House

June 22 - Columbus, OH - Woodlands

June 24 - Bethlehem, PA - Sabor Festival

June 25 - Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda’s

June 26 - Cambridge, MA - Club Passim

June 28 - Brooklyn, NY - Baby’s All Right

June 29 - Vienna, VA - Jammin Java

June 30 - Richmond, VA - Richmond Music Hall

July 1 - Carrboro, NC - Cat’s Cradle

July 3 - Nashville, TN - The Basement

July 6 - Madison, WI - The Bur Oak

July 7 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th Street Entry

July 8 - Chicago, IL - Beat Kitchen

August 9 - San Francisco, CA - Cafe Du Nord

August 10 - Los Angeles, CA - Gold-Diggers

August 11 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy's & Harriets

August 13 - Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar

August 16 - Austin, TX - Ballroom

August 17 - Houston, TX - WOMH Upstairs

August 18 - Dallas, TX - Club Dada

August 19 - Oklahoma City, OK - Resonant Head

August 25 - Denver CO - VORTEX 2023 at The JunkYard

September 14 - Portland, OR - Doug Fir

September 16 - Vancouver, BC - The Cobalt

September 17 - Seattle, WA - Barboza

September 22 - Denver, CO - Summit

Photo Credit: Julian Brier 



