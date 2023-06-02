KILTRO Release Sophomore Album 'Underbelly'

The band just announced their biggest headline show to date in their hometown of Denver at Summit on September 22nd.
Denver-based band Kiltro released their excellent and spellbinding sophomore album Underbelly.
The album was teased by three previously released singles, including “Softy” released earlier this week, the thoughtful “All the Time in the World” which serves as a reminder to stop and take a breath when the world is in a spiral, and the albums lead single, “Guanaco,” which was described as "one-of-a-kind mix of shoegaze, neo-psychedelia, ambient and South American folk." by the Denver Westword.
Underbelly signals a new chapter in the fusion of Latin roots with mainstream rock and marks a bold step forward in Kiltro’s extraordinary musical journey. Kiltro sat down with Paste to brek down their album track-by-track.
Kiltro are famous for their transformative live shows and they will be hitting the road for an extensive US tour starting this month. The band just announced their biggest headline show to date in their hometown of Denver at Summit on September 22nd with support from Don Chicharron. All dates are listed below and tickets can be purchased via the band’s website.
June 21 - Detroit, MI - Lager House
June 22 - Columbus, OH - Woodlands
June 24 - Bethlehem, PA - Sabor Festival
June 25 - Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda’s
June 26 - Cambridge, MA - Club Passim
June 28 - Brooklyn, NY - Baby’s All Right
June 29 - Vienna, VA - Jammin Java
June 30 - Richmond, VA - Richmond Music Hall
July 1 - Carrboro, NC - Cat’s Cradle
July 3 - Nashville, TN - The Basement
July 6 - Madison, WI - The Bur Oak
July 7 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th Street Entry
July 8 - Chicago, IL - Beat Kitchen
August 9 - San Francisco, CA - Cafe Du Nord
August 10 - Los Angeles, CA - Gold-Diggers
August 11 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy's & Harriets
August 13 - Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar
August 16 - Austin, TX - Ballroom
August 17 - Houston, TX - WOMH Upstairs
August 18 - Dallas, TX - Club Dada
August 19 - Oklahoma City, OK - Resonant Head
August 25 - Denver CO - VORTEX 2023 at The JunkYard
September 14 - Portland, OR - Doug Fir
September 16 - Vancouver, BC - The Cobalt
September 17 - Seattle, WA - Barboza
September 22 - Denver, CO - Summit
Photo Credit: Julian Brier
