KIANA Releases New Single 'secrets'

The single is out now on streaming platforms.

By: Nov. 10, 2023

Toronto R&B artist, KIANA has released a new single. “secrets” marks a pivotal moment for KIANA, embodying the essence and direction of her upcoming EP. Emanating a dark and edgy 80's pop ambiance, “secrets” showcases KIANA's versatility, pushing her out of her comfort zone. 

Toronto-based R&B artist, KIANA, artfully weaves immersive soundscapes that vividly capture the essence of heartbreak and personal growth. Her music, characterized by its moody and hypnotic allure, reflects the intricate tapestry of real but raw human emotions. Rooted in the realm of dark R&B/pop, KIANA's music delves into the shadows of the genre, where her lyrics explore the landscapes of honesty and often uncomfortable emotions, making her a distinct and evocative voice in the world of R&B and soul. 

Her latest single “secrets” marks a pivotal moment for KIANA, embodying the essence and direction of her upcoming EP. Emanating a dark and edgy 80's pop ambiance, “secrets” showcases KIANA's versatility, pushing her out of her comfort zone. Adorned with playful synths, a brooding bassline and a throbbing beat, KIANA's sultry vocals narrate the story of a hidden toxic love. KIANA eloquently portrays the notion of keeping love hidden as a reflection of the intricate, unique, and often tumultuous nature of the relationship, emphasizing the complexities that may not be easily understood by others.

KIANA's music has gained worldwide acclaim, earning recognition from esteemed publications like Teen Vogue, Rolling Stone and Wonderland Magazine. With a growing fan base, each new release stokes anticipation, reinforcing KIANA's standing as an artist destined for a notable presence in the music industry. 

Photo: Shayla Anderson (@andshayla) 



