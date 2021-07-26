KCRW to Air Live Recording from Prince's '21 Nite Stand'

KCRW is set to air a never-before-broadcast, 60-minute live audio recording from Prince's "21 Nite Stand" at The Forum (recorded on April 28, 2011). The special radio cut can only be experienced live on-air, online and via the KCRW app during DJ Aaron Byrd's show on Thursday, July 29, at 8:00 p.m. PDT.

This special one-time-only broadcast is in celebration of, and anticipation for, the July 30 release of the enigmatic 2010 Prince album Welcome 2 America. Released for the first time by The Prince Estate and Legacy Recordings, a division of Sony Music Entertainment, Welcome 2 America is a powerful creative statement that documents Prince's concerns, hopes, and visions for a shifting society, presciently foreshadowing an era of political division, disinformation, and a renewed fight for racial justice.

Shortly after completing the Welcome 2 America album, Prince embarked on a unique tour of the same name that included multiple performances in several U.S. cities, capped off by the historic "21 Nite Stand" at The Forum.

The Deluxe Edition of Welcome 2 America includes the complete studio vault album on both CD and black vinyl (accompanied with a hi-res digital download) plus a never-before-released full concert video of Prince's April 28, 2011 show at The Forum, presented in 1080p HD with stereo, 5.1 surround and Dolby Atmos audio. For more information about Welcome 2 America, please click here.

Photo Credit: Kevin Mazur