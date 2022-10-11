Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
KC & the Sunshine Band to Perform as Part of 2023 Ultimate Disco Cruise

KC & the Sunshine Band to Perform as Part of 2023 Ultimate Disco Cruise

The band will perform a special daytime performance at 1:00pm ET.

Oct. 11, 2022  

StarVista Live is thrilled to announce that disco legend KC & THE SUNSHINE BAND is officially joining the 2023 Ultimate Disco Cruise lineup!

The band will perform a special daytime performance at 1:00pm ET at the Coffee Butler Amphitheater in Key West on Sunday, February 26 while the cruise docks in Key West. The performance is presented in partnership with Ram's Head Presents.

The cruise will depart from Miami on February 25 and travel to Key West and Cozumel before returning March 2, 2023, offering music fans the ultimate immersive disco and dance music experience while onboard the luxurious Celebrity Summit, all set to a nonstop groovin' soundtrack, with over 40 live performances, Studio 55 DJ sets, artist panels, dance lessons and contests and much more.

The 2023 lineup already includes a stellar array of dance music icons who have kept fans dancing for decades, including Kool & The Gang, Billy Ocean, Taylor Dayne, Sister Sledge, Tavares, Norma Jean Wright & Luci Martin (formerly of Chic), Evelyn "Champagne" King, Heatwave, The Trammps featuring Earl Young, Al McKay's Earth, Wind and Fire Experience, C+C Music Factory, France Joli, Mighty Real: A Fabulous Sylvester Musical, Maxine Nightingale, Boogie Wonder Band, Bee Gees Gold and many more.

