KC and the Sunshine Band Releases New Single 'Give Me Some More (Aye Yai Yai)'

KC and the Sunshine Band gave voice to a generation and helped define an entire culture with their unique fusion of R&B and funk with a touch of Latin procession flare. Now, the group is set to ignite the dancefloor once again with their latest single, "Give Me Some More (Aye Yai Yai)" available on all digital streaming platforms on Friday, April 26t h.



Led by the energetic frontman, Harry Wayne "KC" Casey, the group was joined by iconic hitmaker, Nile Rodgers, and producer, Tony Moran, to create one of this summer's hottest, feel-good party anthems. Along with the original single, the track has been remixed into an outstanding 47 versions. The first set of remixes will also be available upon the single's release on Friday, April 26th .



North American Track Listing for EP #1:

Rosabel Latin Vox Mix Rosabel Latin Radio Rosabel Dub Tommer Mizzrahi Club Remix Danny Dove Radio Edit StoneBridge Extended House Mix John LePage Club Mix Larry Peace Club Larry Peace Dub

"I want people to get back onto the dance floor and shake their booty!" says, Casey.



With over 100 live shows yearly, KC has been writing, producing, and performing his hits for over four decades. To date, the group has over 100 million albums sold worldwide and are showing no signs of slowing down. Currently with five Billboard-charting tracks over the past four years, "Give Me Some More (Aye Yai Yai)" is poised to keep the band's funky momentum for career-long fans and those who may just be discovering the sound that shaped the 1970s and still resonates in music today.



For additional information on upcoming show dates, tickets and all things KC and the Sunshine Band, please visit:



https://www.heykcsb.com/





Related Articles View More Music Stories