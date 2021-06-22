KATASTRO Releases New Single 'Droptop'

As they gear up for the release of their new album Sucker next month, emerging alt-rock/hip-hop hybrid Katastro has released their new single "Droptop." The positive, floaty track features background vocals from longtime friend Micah Brown of Iration - PRESS HERE to listen. Sucker, the Phoenix-based quartet's sixth full-length album, also features their buzzy summer anthem "The Way I Feel," which is currently featured on a variety of top Spotify playlists including The New Alt, New Noise, PopRox and Beach Vibes.

Sucker, due out Friday, July 16th via Silverback Music's Controlled Substance Sound Labs, is available for pre-order now at all DSPs and each digital pre-save will include an instant download of "Droptop" and "The Way I Feel" as well as the singles "One Day," "100 Rips" and "Way Too High" - PRESS HERE. New merch items are also available now via Katastro's webstore HERE.

Katastro will celebrate the release of Sucker with a string of West Coast headlining tour dates beginning July 23rd with a hometown show in Tempe, Arizona. The Sucker Summer Run will also take over The Roxy Theatre in Los Angeles on August 13th and stop in Denver, San Diego, Sacramento and Albuquerque, among other cities; see below for full list of upcoming tour dates. Tickets are on sale now - PRESS HERE for more info.

"'Droptop' is one of the smoother flowing songs on the album," shares bassist Ryan Weddle. "Featuring backup vocals from Micah Brown of Iration, we take you on a late-night ride through parties and endless summer nights, which is fitting as we're gearing up for our first tour since Covid. We can't wait to get back out there and perform these new songs for everyone!"

Sucker represents a notably more mature sound for Katastro - Andy Chaves [vocals], Andrew Stravers [drums], Tanner Riccio [guitar] and Ryan Weddle [bass] - while showcasing their unique melting pot stew of rock, hip-hop, funk, blues, pop, and reggae. The band's fully collaborative creative approach, and unexpected time off in 2020, allowed for limitless possibilities. The result is a 12-song collection, produced by Matt Keller (Lydia, Anarbor, Redlands), about the constant loop of life, love, hate and wanting to break the pattern. Sucker brings its listeners along on a ride, providing a summery soundtrack and something a little more positive to look forward to when everything feels off. Opening track "The Way I Feel" is an upbeat ode to getting over a bad breakup. Recent single "One Day" is a feel-good track about coming to terms with a broken relationship and finding yourself in the loop of partying to forget about it - PRESS HERE to check out a new acoustic version of the song. "Way Too High" pays homage to their desert roots with its unique Western vibe and accompanying music video, while "100 Rips" truly sets the tone and direction for Sucker. The catchy cruisin' down the highway escapade features psychedelic guitar solos pumping through a mix of hip-hop and reggae set against an intoxicating chorus. The previously released songs off Sucker have already accumulated nearly half a million plays and growing daily. Full track listing for Sucker below.

Formed nearly a decade and a half ago, Katastro, who cite Eminem and Red Hot Chili Peppers as early influences, dropped their first EP, The Wonderful Daze, in 2008 and quickly followed with their debut full-length album, Poking Holes In A Pattern, the following year. The group issued a steady stream of releases over the next ten years, mostly all independently, alternating full-lengths with EPs and acoustic Bones sessions. 2011's Gentle Predator marked a live album zenith for the band and, in 2016, they garnered a national hit with the Strange Nights record. As their songwriting strengthened and became more revealing, Katastro followed with the albums Washed [2018] and Tropical Heartbreak [2019]. Throughout their growing career, Katastro has amassed over 80 million career streams from fans worldwide as well as media support from Alternative Press, The Noise, Substream Magazine, Phoenix New Times, Variance Magazine and more. The four-piece has also been making an impact as a powerful live act, headlining national tours and supporting the likes of Dirty Heads, Sublime With Rome, Iration, 311, Pepper, The Expendables and gracing festival stages such as the One Love Cali Reggae Fest and Reggae Rise Up Festival.

SUCKER TRACK LISTING

1. The Way I Feel

2. 100 Rips

3. Droptop

4. Pocket Fulla

5. One Day

6. Sucker

7. Hotel Lobby

8. Naked

9. Too $hort

10. Way Too High

11. John T.

12. Last Call

KATASTRO 2021 TOUR DATES

The Sucker Summer Run

Friday, July 23 Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre ~

Friday, July 30 Denver, CO @ Cervantes' Other Side

Saturday, July 31 Pueblo, CO @ Brues Alehouse

Thursday, August 12 San Diego, CA @ MusicBox *

Friday, August 13 West Hollywood, CA @ The Roxy *

Saturday, August 14 Sacramento, CA @ Holy Diver *

Friday, August 27 Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad +

Festival Appearance

Sunday, October 24 St. Petersburg, FL @ Reggae Rise Up Music Festival

~ Kash'd Out and Barefoot

* Tunnel Vision and The Irie

+ The Irie and local support