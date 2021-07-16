KATASTRO New Studio Album 'Sucker' Out Now

Today, emerging alt-rock/hip-hop hybrid Katastro has released their new studio album Sucker via Silverback Music's Controlled Substance Sound Labs. PRESS HERE to listen. The 12-track collection, the Phoenix-based quartet's sixth full-length album, features their buzzy summer anthem "The Way I Feel," which is currently featured on a variety of top Spotify playlists including The New Alt, New Noise, PopRox and Beach Vibes, along with the singles "Droptop," "One Day," "100 Rips" and "Way Too High." The songs off Sucker have already accumulated over a million plays across DSPs. Sucker is available digitally and on CD; new merch items are also available via Katastro's webstore HERE.

"Sucker is a breath of fresh air," shares guitarist Tanner Riccio. "It's the soundtrack to that moment you roll the windows down on a sunny day. It's breaking through adversity to the other side. All in all, it's the light when the majority of our creativity has been darkness. Sucker is the present moment for us and we couldn't be more stoked."

"Sucker showcases our evolution as a band over the past decade. I am truly proud of this body of work and I hope it can bring happiness to people in the same way it did for us when we created it," adds drummer Andrew Stravers.

"This album is about getting pulled into crazy nights, the loops of toxic relationships and trying to find a balance in everything," says bassist Ryan Weddle. "The name Sucker embodies the feeling of being pulled into a situation and wondering how you got there."

"We had a lot of time with this one. For the first time, we sat down and thought about writing an album for the fans," reveals vocalist Andy Chaves. "I think Sucker is the sound of all of our previous albums blended into one. We brought back a lot of live drums and tons of guitar solos. This one made us feel good while we were creating it, and I hope the same happens for you when you're listening to it."

Katastro, who performed their first live show in over a year this past Sunday at Phoenix Suns Arena for the NBA Finals Game 3: Road Game Rally halftime show, will officially celebrate the release of Sucker with a string of West Coast headlining tour dates. The Sucker Summer Run kicks off July 23rd and 24th with back-to-back hometown shows at The Marquee Theatre in Tempe, Arizona, with the first night already sold out. The 10-date outing also stops in Los Angeles on August 13th at The Roxy Theatre as well as Denver, San Diego, Sacramento, and Albuquerque, along with newly announced shows in Flagstaff and Tucson; see below for full list of upcoming tour dates. Tickets are on sale now - PRESS HERE for more info.

Sucker represents a notably more mature sound for Katastro while showcasing their unique melting pot stew of rock, hip-hop, funk, blues, pop, and reggae. Produced by Matt Keller (Lydia, Anarbor, Redlands), Sucker embodies the constant loop of life, love, hate and wanting to break the pattern. The 12 songs on the album bring listeners along on a ride, providing a summery soundtrack and something a little more positive to look forward to when everything feels off. Opening track "The Way I Feel" is an upbeat ode to getting over a bad breakup. Recent single "One Day" is a feel-good track about coming to terms with a broken relationship. "Way Too High" pays homage to their desert roots with its unique Western vibe and accompanying music video, while "100 Rips" truly sets the tone and direction for Sucker. The catchy cruisin' down the highway escapade features psychedelic guitar solos pumping through a mix of hip-hop and reggae set against an intoxicating chorus. Also featured is latest single "Droptop," a positive, floaty vibe that features background vocals from longtime friend Micah Brown of Iration.

Formed nearly a decade and a half ago, Katastro, who cite Eminem and Red Hot Chili Peppers as early influences, dropped their first EP, The Wonderful Daze, in 2008 and quickly followed with their debut full-length album, Poking Holes In A Pattern, the following year. The four-piece - Andy Chaves [vocals], Andrew Stravers [drums], Tanner Riccio [guitar] and Ryan Weddle [bass] - issued a steady stream of releases over the next ten years, mostly all independently, alternating full-lengths with EPs and acoustic Bones sessions. 2011's Gentle Predator marked a live album zenith for the band and, in 2016, they garnered a national hit with the Strange Nights record. As their songwriting strengthened and became more revealing, Katastro followed with the albums Washed [2018] and Tropical Heartbreak [2019]. Throughout their growing career, Katastro has amassed over 80 million career streams from fans worldwide as well as media support from Alternative Press, The Noise, Substream Magazine, Phoenix New Times, Variance Magazine and more. The group has also been making an impact as a powerful live act, headlining national tours and supporting the likes of Dirty Heads, Sublime With Rome, Iration, 311, Pepper, The Expendables and gracing festival stages such as the One Love Cali Reggae Fest and Reggae Rise Up Festival.

Listen here:

Photo Credit: Chris Colclasure