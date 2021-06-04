KATASTRO Drops New Single 'One Day'

Fresh off the release of the music video for their anthemic single "The Way I Feel," emerging alt-rock/hip-hop hybrid Katastro has dropped their new single "One Day," the latest offering from their forthcoming album Sucker, out Friday, July 16th via Silverback Music's Controlled Substance Sound Labs.

"One Day" is a feel-good track about coming to terms with a broken relationship and finding yourself in the loop of partying to forget about it - PRESS HERE to listen. "One Day" follows the Phoenix-based quartet's buzzy lead single "The Way I Feel," which is currently featured on a variety of top Spotify playlists including The New Alt, New Noise, PopRox and Beach Vibes. Sucker is available for pre-order now at all DSPs and each digital pre-save will include an instant download of "One Day" and "The Way I Feel" as well as their previously released tracks "100 Rips" and "Way Too High" - PRESS HERE.

"'One Day' kind of crept up on us," shares lead vocalist Andy Chaves. "I remember not having any lyrics and just some melody ideas. No one really thought this one would make the cut for the album. Ryan, Matt Keller (our producer) and I sat down and wrote the lyrics to it and tracked in less than two hours. I'm glad we went back to it and finished it because it's one of my favorites on the album."

Sucker, the band's sixth full-length studio album, represents a notably more mature sound for Katastro - Andy Chaves [vocals], Andrew Stravers [drums], Tanner Riccio [guitar] and Ryan Weddle [bass] - while showcasing their unique melting pot stew of rock, hip-hop, funk, blues, pop, and reggae. The band's fully collaborative creative approach, and unexpected time off in 2020, allowed for limitless possibilities. The result is a 12-song collection, produced by Matt Keller (Lydia, Anarbor, Redlands), about the constant loop of life, love, hate and wanting to break the pattern. Sucker brings its listeners along on a ride, providing a summery soundtrack and something a little more positive to look forward to when everything feels off. Opening track "The Way I Feel" is an upbeat ode to getting over a bad breakup - PRESS HERE to watch the song's colorful new music video. "Way Too High" pays homage to their desert roots with its unique Western vibe and accompanying music video, while "100 Rips" truly sets the tone and direction for Sucker. The catchy cruisin' down the highway escapade features psychedelic guitar solos pumping through a mix of hip-hop and reggae set against an intoxicating chorus. Full track listing for Sucker below.

Katastro will officially celebrate the release of Sucker when they return to the live stage for a hometown show on Friday, July 23rd at the Marquee Theatre in Tempe featuring support from Kash'd Out and Barefoot. Tickets are on sale now; PRESS HERE for more info.

Formed nearly a decade and a half ago, Katastro, who cite Eminem and Red Hot Chili Peppers as early influences, dropped their first EP, The Wonderful Daze, in 2008 and quickly followed with their debut full-length album, Poking Holes In A Pattern, the following year. The group issued a steady stream of releases over the next ten years, mostly all independently, alternating full-lengths with EPs and acoustic Bones sessions. 2011's Gentle Predator marked a live album zenith for the band and, in 2016, they garnered a national hit with the Strange Nights record. As their songwriting strengthened and became more revealing, Katastro followed with the albums Washed [2018] and Tropical Heartbreak [2019]. Throughout their growing career, Katastro has amassed over 80 million career streams from fans worldwide as well as media support from Alternative Press, The Noise, Substream Magazine, Phoenix New Times, Variance Magazine and more. The four-piece has also been making an impact as a powerful live act, headlining national tours and supporting the likes of Dirty Heads, Sublime With Rome, Iration, 311, Pepper, The Expendables and gracing festival stages such as the One Love Cali Reggae Fest and Reggae Rise Up Festival.