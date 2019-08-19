K-Pop Superstars TWICE To Share Behind-The-Scenes Of North American Tour On YouTube

Billboard reports that K-Pop superstars TWICE will release a YouTube Originals documentary series based around their recent, wildly-successful American tour.

The series will feature exclusives, in-depth interviews and analyses, as well as an "intimate and personal portrayal of all of TWICE's members." It's said that the series is "unlike anything released by TWICE before."

According to Billboard, this is the first time YouTube Originals has paired with a K-Pop girl group. They have previously worked with hit boy bands in the nationally-transcending genre.

TWICE formed on a reality show in Korea in 2015. Members include Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu.

Listen to TWICE sing "FANCY" here:

Read the original story on Billboard.





