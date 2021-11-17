Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
K-Pop Spotlight
K-Pop Spotlight: ONEUS Gets Their First Win With 'LUNA' on Show Champion

ONEUS is the first 4th generation boy group to get their first win on Show Champion.

Nov. 17, 2021  

On November 17, ONEUS received their first-ever win on a music show! The group took home the top prize from MBC's Show Champion for their song "LUNA." The win is historic in that it makes ONEUS the first 4th generation boy group to get their first win on Show Champion.

ONEUS made their comeback on November 9 with their 6th mini album, 'Blood Moon', which BroadwayWorld covered earlier this month.

The other candidates for the today's Show Champion trophy were TWICE's "SCIENTIST," BOL4's "Butterfly Effect," IU's "strawberry moon," and Jeon Somi's "XOXO."

Since ONEUS debuted in January 2019, their fans (called "To Moons") have been advocating for their first win. The group was emotional as they took the stage for their speech and encore performance following the win. As they addressed and thanked the fans, tears were shed by member Keonhee, as well as the group's maknae, Xion. Ravn even noted that this was the first time he cried since their debut.

Watch their full speech following the win below!

The group also took to social media to thank To Moons for their ongoing support.

LUNA Show Champion Stage

Who are ONEUS?

ONEUS (원어스) is a six-member boy group who debuted on January 9, 2019 under RBW Entertainment. The group is made up of Ravn (레이븐) - main rapper, vocalist; Seoho (서호) - main vocalist; Leedo (이도) - main rapper, vocalist; Keonhee (건희) - main vocalist; Hwanwoong (환웅) - main dancer, vocalist; and Xion (시온) - vocalist.

ONEUS's first mini album 'Light Us' featured 'Valkyrie' as its title track. Since then, they have released 6 total mini albums and one full-length album ('Devil' in 2021), as well as four Japanese EPs.


