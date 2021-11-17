K-Pop Spotlight: ONEUS Gets Their First Win With 'LUNA' on Show Champion
ONEUS is the first 4th generation boy group to get their first win on Show Champion.
On November 17, ONEUS received their first-ever win on a music show! The group took home the top prize from MBC's Show Champion for their song "LUNA." The win is historic in that it makes ONEUS the first 4th generation boy group to get their first win on Show Champion.
ONEUS made their comeback on November 9 with their 6th mini album, 'Blood Moon', which BroadwayWorld covered earlier this month.
The other candidates for the today's Show Champion trophy were TWICE's "SCIENTIST," BOL4's "Butterfly Effect," IU's "strawberry moon," and Jeon Somi's "XOXO."
Since ONEUS debuted in January 2019, their fans (called "To Moons") have been advocating for their first win. The group was emotional as they took the stage for their speech and encore performance following the win. As they addressed and thanked the fans, tears were shed by member Keonhee, as well as the group's maknae, Xion. Ravn even noted that this was the first time he cried since their debut.
Watch their full speech following the win below!
The group also took to social media to thank To Moons for their ongoing support.
[#원어스]- ONEUS (@official_ONEUS) November 17, 2021
우리 투문 여러분의 사랑과 응원으로
이루어낸 값진 1위! 지금 이 순간을
잊지 않고 늘 감사하며 활동해나가는
원어스가 되도록 하겠습니다??
너무 고맙고 사랑합니다❤️#ONEUS #투문 #월하미인#ONEUS1stwin #LUNA1stWin#원어스_월하미인_첫1위_축하해 pic.twitter.com/ypwmvbMZVe
[#시온]- ONEUS (@official_ONEUS) November 17, 2021
1위 가수 팬 우리 달님들~!!!! 너무너무 고마워 첫 1위 선물해 줘서 너무 고마워 진짜 잊지 못해 달님들 위해 더 열심히 노력할게 진짜 많이 고맙고 정말 많이 사랑해 내 사랑들?❤️?? pic.twitter.com/VVYUKKkXTQ
[#건희]- ONEUS (@official_ONEUS) November 17, 2021
진짜 너무 고맙고 사랑해??
다 투문 거야✨✨✨✨
? 아까 공카에 편지 써놨으니까
못 본 달님들은 봐줘☺️
수험생 투문은 우리 기운 받아서 오늘
수능 잘 보구 와요!! 화이팅? pic.twitter.com/czz8ByacPc
LUNA Show Champion Stage
Who are ONEUS?
ONEUS (원어스) is a six-member boy group who debuted on January 9, 2019 under RBW Entertainment. The group is made up of Ravn (레이븐) - main rapper, vocalist; Seoho (서호) - main vocalist; Leedo (이도) - main rapper, vocalist; Keonhee (건희) - main vocalist; Hwanwoong (환웅) - main dancer, vocalist; and Xion (시온) - vocalist.
ONEUS's first mini album 'Light Us' featured 'Valkyrie' as its title track. Since then, they have released 6 total mini albums and one full-length album ('Devil' in 2021), as well as four Japanese EPs.