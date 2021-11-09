K-Pop Spotlight: ONEUS Makes a Comeback With 6th Mini Album 'BLOOD MOON', and Title Track 'LUNA'

K-Pop boy group ONEUS has made a comeback today, November 9, with their 6th mini album, 'Blood Moon'. The title track is 'Luna', also known by its full name '월하미인 (月下美人 : LUNA)'

The music video for Luna features a traditional Korean concept, one that ONEUS is no stranger to, having tackled it in their music video for 'Lit' in 2019. As the title suggests, the members dance under the moonlight, and the choreography features traditional Korean fans.

Watch the music video below!

About Blood Moon

For this comeback, ONEUS released songs from the album individually as part of the group's project 'ONEUS Theatre', which also included a two-day concert.

The song 'Shut Up 받고 Crazy Hot!' was released on August 4, and 'Life is Beautiful' followed on September 2. Additionally, a performance video was released for 'Intro: Window ft Choi Ye-rim' on October 21.

The Blood Moon concert took place over this past weekend, and included an offline concert on November 6 at the Blue Square Master Card Hall in Seoul, as well as an online streaming concert, held on November 7 on Interpark's platform.

Blood Moon Tracklist

Intro: Window ft Choi Ye-rim LUNA Yes Or No Life is Beautiful Shut Up 받고 Crazy Hot! We're in Love Who You Are

Listen to Blood Moon

The album is now available on Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, MelOn, and wherever you listen to music.

Who are ONEUS?

ONEUS (원어스) is a six-member boy group who debuted on January 9, 2019 under RBW Entertainment. The group is made up of Ravn (레이븐) - main rapper, vocalist; Seoho (서호) - main vocalist; Leedo (이도) - main rapper, vocalist; Keonhee (건희) - main vocalist; Hwanwoong (환웅) - main dancer, vocalist; and Xion (시온) - vocalist.

ONEUS's first mini album 'Light Us' featured 'Valkyrie' as its title track. Since then, they have released 6 total mini albums and one full-length album ('Devil' in 2021), as well as four Japanese EPs.