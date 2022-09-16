Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
K-Pop Spotlight: BLACKPINK is Back in Your Area With 'Shut Down' From Second Album 'Born Pink'

The album is already breaking records, selling over one million copies on Hanteo in its first day.

Sep. 16, 2022  

BLACKPINK is back with their latest release 'Shut Down' from their second full album 'Born Pink'. The song is a clapback at haters, boldly stating 'Praying for my downfall, many have tried, baby / Catch me when you hear my Lamborghini go vroom.'

The album is already breaking records, selling over one million copies on Hanteo in its first day. The quartet is the first K-Pop girl group to reach this achievement and the third group overall, after BTS and Seventeen.

Watch the 'Shut Down' Music Video

01. Pink Venom
02. Shut Down
03. Typa Girl
04. Yeah Yeah Yeah
05. Hard to Love
06. The Happiest Girl
07. Tally
08. Ready For Love

Listen to 'Born Pink'

Who are BLACKPINK?

BLACKPINK is a South Korean girl group formed by YG Entertainment, consisting of members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa. The group debuted in August 2016 with their single album Square One, which featured "Whistle" and "Boombayah", their first number-one entries on South Korea's Gaon Digital Chart and the US Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart, respectively.

What's next for BLACKPINK?

On July 6, 2022, YG Entertainment confirmed that Blackpink would release new music and embark on the largest world tour by a K-pop girl group in history later in the year.

On August 8, Blackpink announced 36 tour dates between October 2022 and June 2023 spanning Asia, North America, Europe, and Oceania, with additional dates to be added to the tour schedule at a future date.

Stephi serves as Managing Editor for BroadwayWorld, and has been a member of the team for over five years. Among many hats, she curates the daily "Wake Up With BWW" briefing,... (read more about this author)


