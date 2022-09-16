K-Pop Spotlight: BLACKPINK is Back in Your Area With 'Shut Down' From Second Album 'Born Pink'

BLACKPINK is back with their latest release 'Shut Down' from their second full album 'Born Pink'. The song is a clapback at haters, boldly stating 'Praying for my downfall, many have tried, baby / Catch me when you hear my Lamborghini go vroom.'

The album is already breaking records, selling over one million copies on Hanteo in its first day. The quartet is the first K-Pop girl group to reach this achievement and the third group overall, after BTS and Seventeen.

Watch the 'Shut Down' Music Video

'Born Pink' Tracklist

01. Pink Venom

02. Shut Down

03. Typa Girl

04. Yeah Yeah Yeah

05. Hard to Love

06. The Happiest Girl

07. Tally

08. Ready For Love

Listen to 'Born Pink'

Who are BLACKPINK?

BLACKPINK is a South Korean girl group formed by YG Entertainment, consisting of members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa. The group debuted in August 2016 with their single album Square One, which featured "Whistle" and "Boombayah", their first number-one entries on South Korea's Gaon Digital Chart and the US Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart, respectively.

What's next for BLACKPINK?

On July 6, 2022, YG Entertainment confirmed that Blackpink would release new music and embark on the largest world tour by a K-pop girl group in history later in the year.

On August 8, Blackpink announced 36 tour dates between October 2022 and June 2023 spanning Asia, North America, Europe, and Oceania, with additional dates to be added to the tour schedule at a future date.