Justine Blazer Inks a Publishing Deal with Copperline Music Group

Copperline Music Group is a fully integrated entertainment company built to meet the needs of today's artists. Founded in 2016 by Will Edwards and Rusty Harmon, Copperline Music Group brings together experts in artist management, artist development, music production, advertising and marketing, A&R, radio promotions, booking, publishing, content creation and distribution, to create and execute comprehensive artist strategies for the just emerging to the most established artists. With international distribution through The Orchard, CMG's collective experience provides a home for independent artists looking for a fresh perspective.



Website: http://copperlinemusicgroup.com/

Justine Blazer is a Nashville recording artist, music and vocal producer, audio/mixing engineer songwriter and podcaster. SIn 2019/2020 she has had four (4) #1 hit singles on various independent charts. Over her 10+ years in the music industry as a solo artist, Justine has released seven (7) LP & was the winner of the Ram Trucks Battle of the Bands National competition. She has opened for Jason Aldean, Justin Moore, Lee Brice, Lonestar and many more. Justine has had sponsorships and endorsement deals with Chrysler Incorporated, Ram Trucks, Luna Guitars, Ernie ball strings and more. She has charted on the Music Row Top 100 Music Charts, her music videos have been seen on VEVO, GAC, TNN and The Country Network. She was featured on the television show American Super Group with Jennifer Nettles and Elle King on MTV & POP television. Justine has tour over 200 dates a year and performs weekly at her residency in Nashville, TN. Starting music at a young age, she has studied opera, jazz and music theory. She now works as a full time music producer with numerous studios and record labels, doing artist development, songwriting and music production for herself, other artists and sync licensing placement. She also produces a weekly podcast called SONIC FEMALE. Most recently, she was nominated for 'Music Producer of the Year' and 'Country Female Artist of the Year' for the Josie Music Awards, which is the largest independent and internationally recognized award show. Justine was just recently a presenter at the NAMM show 2020 in Anaheim, California representing RME audio.





