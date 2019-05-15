Nashville based singer, producer, songwriter, and recording artist Justine Blazer announces new podcast, Sonic Female.

"I started SONIC FEMALE podcast because I wanted to create a voice and an outlet featuring musicians, artists and music professionals, mainly females but some men too," explains Justine. "t every week I will be featuring a new episode with a guest ranging from songwriters to artists to vocalists to music managers to everything in between from pop to R&B to country and more."

The podcast's first episode launches on Tuesday, May 21st with special guest Sarah Martin. The podcast will be available to stream on iTunes, Spotify, YouTube, and SoundCloud.

On International Women's Day, Justine Blazer released Pioneer Soul Shaker to all streaming platforms. Recently, Justine Blazer signed a distribution contract with Victory Music Buzz for the release of the single and upcoming album. Justine produced, engineered, mixed and mastered the whole album in its entirety. Justine's released her new album on "Pioneer Soul Shaker" in late April.

Connect with Justine Blazer on www.justineblazer.com.





