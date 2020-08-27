Justin Saladino Premieres Tom Petty Classic via American Blues Scene

The band premieres a cover of "You Don't Know How It Feels."

Today, Canadian blues, soul and roots rock guitarist and singer and band leader, Justin Saladino of the Justin Saladino Band, premieres his live video for the Tom Petty classic, "You Don't Know How It Feels" today via American Blues Scene. The song is off of the band's latest LP, JSB Live and was recorded during the band's two night stint at Quebec's famed Piccolo Studios.

"You Don't Know How It Feels is a song I only discovered more recently as I had not grown up on Tom Petty," explains Saladino. "There was something about it that spoke to me and I felt it fit in with my songwriting style as well as the flow of our live sets. I also knew that the band would bring an extra layer of energy and impact, which I believe we captured on this album!"

Released in March of 2020, JSB LIVE highlights Saladino's deft guitar playing, carefully crafted, soulful melodies and impactful lyrics. This visceral concert experience (while recorded) is what live music fans are craving right now as we are social distancing and live performances are suspended indefinitely and/or relegated to the drive-in experience. JSB LIVE puts the listener in the audience and conjures up all the emotions that come along with joining a group of fans watching and grooving along with talented performers on the cusp of breaking into the mainstream.

In 2018, the 21st annual Maple Blues Awards nominated the group for New Artist of the Year in Canada. The following year, Blues and Roots Radio acknowledged JSB's country-crossover tune, "Third Week of June," as 2018 Song of the Year under the group category. The band was also selected to represent Quebec and compete with over 200 other acts from around the world at the 2019 International Blues Challenge in Memphis Tennessee, hosted by The Blues Foundation.

The band is no stranger to major festivals, having appeared on multiple occasions at the Tremblant International Blues Festival, Montreal International Jazz Festival as well as the Ottawa BluesFest, and Festival d'Été de Québec in 2019. The group also showcased at the bi-annual all-Canadian Blues Summit held in Toronto.

Justin Saladino Band will support JSB Live on the road and return to playing live as soon as humanly possible.

