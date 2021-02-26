Justin Bieber Announces New Studio Album 'Justice'

Today, Grammy® Award-winning global megastar Justin Bieber announces his sixth studio album - JUSTICE - arriving on all platforms on March 19th via RBMG/Def Jam Recordings.

JUSTICE is now available for pre-order and pre-save HERE.

JUSTICE includes "Holy" feat. Chance The Rapper, "Lonely" feat. Benny Blanco, and "Anyone," the three global smash hit singles that have garnered over two billion streams worldwide and amassed over 250 million in weekly radio audience, as all three currently reside in the Top 40 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart.

"In a time when there's so much wrong with this broken planet, we all crave healing - and justice - for humanity," said Justin Bieber. "In creating this album, my goal is to make music that will provide comfort; to make songs that people can relate to, and connect to, so they feel less alone. Suffering, injustice and pain can leave people feeling helpless. Music is a great way of reminding each other that we aren't alone. Music can be a way to relate to one another and connect with one another. I know that I cannot simply solve injustice by making music, but I do know that if we all do our part by using our gifts to serve this planet, and each other, that we are that much closer to being united. This is me doing a small part. I want to continue the conversation of what justice looks like so we can continue to heal."

Justin has reasserted his dominance of the music landscape over the past year; from the February 14threlease of his platinum, Grammy-nominated fifth album CHANGES, and it's #1 Top 40 smash "Intentions" feat. Quavo, to his triumphant return to the live stage with his T-Mobile-sponsored NYE livestream concert, to his record-breaking TikTok performance "Journals Live from the drew house," to his stunning AR-assisted performance last week for Spotify. Along the way, Justin has appeared as musical guesttwice on Saturday Night Live, performed on The American Music Awards, The People's Choice Awards, and much more. Justin was recently announced as the head­line performer for the annual Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards 2021, live on Saturday, March 13.

With over 75 billion career streams and over 70 million albums sold worldwide, Justin Bieber continues to reign as one of the biggest artists in the world, the #1 artist on YouTube with over 60 million subscribers and broke global records at Spotify with over 65 million monthly listeners.