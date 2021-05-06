Jus Goodie Releases New Single 'Better Left Unsaid'

San Diego based band Jus Goodie is excited to announce their new song "Better Left Unsaid." Delivering thought provoking lyrics with an infectious groove, Jus Goodie presents a cool fresh sound with a powerful message. "Better Left Unsaid" is out now and available everywhere! Listen to the new single below.

Reflecting back on the new song, JUS GOODIE's comments, "It is a song about the importance of being tenacious, and showing that actions speak much louder than words. The title "Better Left Unsaid'' delivers the overall message of this song in three short words, while encouraging the idea that some things are simply "Better Left Unsaid."" The new song is a fusion of vibrant reggae sounds mixed in with a little Jazz for a laid back flavor. Packed with pointed lyricism that inspires reservation over exaggeration Jus Goodie sings Don't tell me bout how great you are and what you can do if what you say is true just show me the proof // Even when you don't wanna // just put a smile on your face...

The new song came about after a writing session with Bubby Hustle. They recall, "This song was created in a very cool and original way, much different than our typical approach. The lyrics were written for this song and passed over to Eric Hirschhorn as an A cappella. Eric crafted the amazing arrangements underneath lyrics and melodies that were already formed."

With the lyrics in hand Eric Hirschhorn (Rebelution) composed and arranged the song. He also added in his brassy touches to pull together the truly unique song. Other notable musicians include Zeb Dekofsky (Tribal Seeds) on Drums and Dauven Ducusin on Guitar. The new song was tracked at various locations including Tribal Studios and Rockaway Studios, andit was Mixed and Mastered by Nic Chaffee of Woodshed Music.

"Better Left Unsaid" is the newest single from JUS GOODIE and will be on the highly anticipated album due out this Fall. Delivering fully on their ethos to reach people through music, the new song delivers sonically, and presents positive change while it captivates the listener with uplifting lyricism, and catchy rhythms.

The San Diego based band, Jus Goodie, is led by band leaders Jus Goodie and Zan. Together with their band, they combine the elements of modern and vintage reggae, rock, Motown soul, and classic R&B to form music rooted in messages of liberation and love. The band is known for their production concepts,performance skills that hypnotize, powerful silky smooth vocals and harmonies, and diversity of sounds and lyricism. Having honed their sound on the road, Jus Goodie has headline tours throughout the US and has graced the stage alongside iconic acts including Luciano, Gregory Isaacs, Morgan Heritage, Anthony B, Damian Marley, Matisyahu, and Tribal Seeds to name a few.

Jus Goodie plans to release their 4th studio album September 2021. In the meantime, catch the new song here: