Junior Doctor, Author and Comedian, Ed Patrick Announces Debut Tour 'Catch Your Breath'

Ed Patrick is a comedian, author and NHS anaesthetist.

By: Nov. 02, 2023

POPULAR

Cher Debuts First Christmas Album With Darlene Love, Stevie Wonder, Michael Bublé & More Photo 1 Cher Debuts Christmas Album With Darlene Love, Stevie Wonder & More
Album Review: JUDY GARLAND: THE TWO-A-DAY IS BACK IN TOWN, Brings Our Judy Into Your Livin Photo 2 Judy Garland TWO-A-DAY Live Album A Treasure
Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks Photo 3 Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks
Britney Spears Regrets Turning Down CHICAGO Movie Musical Role: 'I Had Power Back Then' Photo 4 Britney Spears Regrets Turning Down CHICAGO Movie Musical Role

Following a hugely successful Edinburgh Fringe run, comedian, author and anaesthetist, Ed Patrick embarks on his debut tour with a with a gut-punch hilarious show about becoming a junior doctor, the NHS, the pitfalls of modern medicine and the power of questioning it -  Catch Your Breath.

Laughing gas has been banned, but not in the NHS, and Ed Patrick might be forgiven for feeling numb, what with chronic understaffing, junior doctors striking and many leaving the NHS. But he remains, despite a government that can burn (literally) millions of British pounds of unusable PPE but can't support the healthcare workers to look after you. “I guess plastic aprons don't strike or need a pension,” says Ed.

In his role as an anaesthetist, Ed can be found almost anywhere in a hospital, from A&E dealing with emergencies to staffing intensive care units and giving epidurals to assist the joyous moments of childbirth. There's more to his job than being a drug sommelier with a bit of magic thrown in, so join Ed on his travels and find out why the rectum is like a Tardis and how – sometimes – having absolutely no medical knowledge can lead to better medical care. "I'm delighted to be dropping scrubs for the stage (other attire will be worn),” says Ed, "and over the moon to be taking this show and story to some absolutely dream venues. There's a chance I'll get some free parking too, which excites any NHS worker."

Expect tales of the NHS along with stories from outside the hospital walls, and ketamine* 

*there will be no ketamine in the show, maybe cocaine** 

**there will be no cocaine in the show 

Ed Patrick is a comedian, author and NHS anaesthetist. He has performed across the UK, including at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Ed hosts the 'Comedians' Surgery' podcast where he speaks to guests including about their health stories and experiences - guests have included Joe Lycett, Rose Matafeo and Reginald D Hunter

He also created and presented Infectious Personalities with Hat Trick Productions, broadcast on BBC Radio 2 with guests Charlie Brooker and Sindhu Vee. Ed has written and performed on BBC Radio 4, for shows such as Now Wash Your Hands and Newsjack and has appeared on Channel 4's Jokes Only An NHS Worker Can Tell and on BBC Scotland.

Ed's book, Catch Your Breath, was published in 2021 by Brazen (part of Octopus Publishing Group), and was praised by Matt Lucas, Jay Rayner, Fern Brady, Adil Ray and Dr Phil Hammond, among others. He has also written for the Guardian about the intersection between medicine and comedy.

 



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Video: Punk Duo Strange Men Share New Video Feat. Panda Dulce Photo
Video: Punk Duo Strange Men Share New Video Feat. Panda Dulce

The fever-pitched music video is directed by and features Panda Dulce (aka Kyle Casey Chu), a Sundance Uprise award-winning filmmaker and co-founder of Drag Story Hour. Dulce and Isner are longtime friends and collaborators, and together won Best Short Screenplay at the San Francisco Independent Film Festival earlier this year.

2
Kimberly Dawn Brings In The Holiday Spirit With New Album Wishin For Christmas Photo
Kimberly Dawn Brings In The Holiday Spirit With New Album 'Wishin' For Christmas'

Kimberly Dawn spreads holiday cheer with her new album 'Wishin' For Christmas'. Get into the festive spirit with her joyful and heartwarming music.

3
Hideout Festival Returns To Croatia In 2024 With Bicep, Gorgon City & More Photo
Hideout Festival Returns To Croatia In 2024 With Bicep, Gorgon City & More

Hideout Festival is set to return to Croatia in 2024 with an incredible lineup including CHROMA, Ewan McVicar, Skream, Girls Don't Sync, Gorgon City, Nia Archives, Solardo, Joy Orbison, Interplanetary Criminal & many more. Get ready for an unforgettable music experience in the beautiful Croatian setting.

4
Olivia Rodrigo to Release New Song For THE HUNGER GAMES Soundtrack Photo
Olivia Rodrigo to Release New Song For THE HUNGER GAMES Soundtrack

Olivia Rodrigo has written and recorded “Can’t Catch Me Now” as the official song of the highly anticipated THE HUNGER GAMES: THE BALLAD OF SONGBIRDS & SNAKES. Lionsgate took over a billboard in Times Square and streamed the announcement during a special broadcast live on TikTok and gave viewers a sixty second preview of the song.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art' Video
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance Video
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HAMILTON
HARMONY
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MELISSA ETHERIDGE: MY WINDOW
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG