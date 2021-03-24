Junaco Feel the 'Weight Of The World' With New Dream Pop Single

LA based indie duo Junaco share their ethereal new single "Weight Of The World," a relaxed, toned down track that dives into the experience of slowing down to "look around." It's the latest installation of a bigger picture, 360 degree music and art project coming together as a full EP in the coming season. As fans will notice the sharing of in-motion artwork on their instagram, along with music like their last single "Blue Room," Junaco is unveiling an all encompassing audio-visual home away from home experience for their audience. "Weight Of The World" is out today via Side Hustle Records.

Junaco share the origin story and inspirations for their new song: "When we were writing the new tunes, we were listening to a lot of Amo Amo, Big Thief, Rodrigo Amarante, Sam Evian, Broncho & Hannah Cohen. The writing style of 'Weight of the World' was inspired a lot by Mike Viola's record 'The American Egypt.' His songs are so visual and visceral, he really puts you there with him. It feels like all your senses are activated when listening. When writing this song, we felt like we had a strong message to convey - being overwhelmed with the constant change and forward motion & evolution towards what feels like being less human. We were heavily inspired by this podcast, 'The Time Sensitive' podcast episode with Jesse Kamm, where she talks about the quality of life and level of happiness when communities are full of creation & purpose, something we may have lost when big corporations began to seep into our everyday lives.

It was a lot of fun to work on this song with producer James McAlister (Sufjan Stevens, The National, Taylor Swift) and our great friend and collaborator Tejas Leier Heyden. It was actually written as a somber piano ballad and we had no idea what we wanted it to be when we went into the studio, so it was a lot of fun experimenting with the possibilities."

Junaco have made a name for themselves with their slow-burning, mesmerizing melodies full of soft guitar beside melancholy harmonies, building an all-together composition that gives their listeners an escape from the daily norm. Tastemaker outlet Ones To Watch says it's "music that not only provides us with a sense of serenity, but also a chance to escape from the confines of our homes."

While at home in the year-long quarantine, the two have been steady at work, cultivating new music and art, while covering some of their favorite tunes like Fleet Foxes' "Young Man's Game" and Sylvan Esso's "Ring." Last week they even released an at-home performance of their fresh track "Blue Room" in the living room. Longstanding music magazine Paste says the song, "drapes a physical calm over your body, a weighted blanket made of contemplative, tightly focused melody."

Alongside their newest musical releases, Junaco have been working on creating new ethical merch. They collaborated with local woman-run design studio Via Verano, to design and manufacture a multi-purpose canvas pouch. It is 100% locally sourced, designed, and ethically made in Los Angeles and available to own at junacomusic.com/merch.

Junaco is a musical project and conceptual idea born from an instinctive escape from musical conventions, deep within an unincorporated mountain town on the outskirts of coastal NorCal. The term 'Junaco' means rolling with the pace of life and enjoying the present; living and working with intention, not just running. Junaco expresses the conflicting feelings of change and progress through their contemplative, soft and lush vocals.

Photo Credit: Nicole Mason @neekmason