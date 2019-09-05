Julio Iglesias Tour Postponed by Hurricane Dorian

The concert tour with Julio Iglesias is officially postponed due to the impending and the uncertain path of Hurricane Dorian which is still set to affect parts of the east coast of the United States. The most important thing to the artist is the safety of the public and is looking forward to having a great night with them as soon as everything goes back to normal. Tickets previously acquired will be honored for the new dates.

DATES POSTPONED:

Sept. 14- Boston- Agganis Arena

Sept. 20- Ft. Myers- Hertz Arena

Sept. 22- Atlanta Georgia- Infinite Energy Center

Sept. 28- Atlantic City- Ocean Resort Casino

The new concert tour dates have not yet been decided but we will announce them as soon as everything is confirmed.





