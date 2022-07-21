Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Julien Baker Releases 'B-Sides' EP

Julien Baker Releases 'B-Sides' EP

The new EP was released via Matador Records.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 21, 2022  

Julien Baker has released a new EP B-Sides, via Matador Records. Intimate and emotional, the 3 never-before-heard songs were taken from the recording sessions for her critically heralded third full-length Little Oblivions.

Tonight Baker kicks off The Wild Hearts Tour, an epic run of co-headlining dates alongside Sharon Van Etten and Angel Olsen. The tour sees these three legendary songwriters playing across North America the rest of this month through to August 26.

The tour includes multiple night stands at Los Angeles' Greek Theatre and New York City's Central Park Summerstage. It consists of mostly outdoor venues, with the exception of the legendary Ryman Auditorium in Nashville and Massey Hall in Toronto.

Each artist will play with their own respective band. Tickets are on sale now, and special guest Quinn Christopherson will support on most dates. Additionally, The Wild Hearts Tour has partnered with PLUS1 so that $1 from every ticket will go to support people rebuilding their lives after incarceration. All dates are listed below.

The release of her most recent album, Little Oblivions landed Baker her highest career chart position coming in the top 40 on the Billboard 200. It hit the #1 spot on the Alternative Album, Independent Album, Vinyl Sales and Americana/folk charts as well. It also hit #3 on the Top Current Album chart. Julien had a successful run with her first radio single "Faith Healer" peaking in the top 15 of Billboard Triple A charts.Baker released a remix EP, Little Oblivions Remixes featuring Half Waif, Thao, Helios and more in 2021.

Following the release of Little Oblivions, she performed her single "Hardline" on Late Night with Seth Meyers, "Faith Healer" on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and "Favor" on The Late Late Show with James Corden. She has also appeared on CBS This Morning's Saturday Sessions. The performance, filmed in Nashville, featured the album tracks "Faith Healer," "Heatwave" and "Hardline."

Baker's third-full length album vaults her into a whole new league," said Variety, "and proves more than ever that she is a rare artist indeed." Rolling Stone said "'Little Oblivions' is not only the most richly produced, pop-aware release of Baker's career, but also her most unsparingly honest in its messiness." Little Oblivions is the follow up to Baker's 2017 sophomore album and first on Matador Turn Out The Lights.

In 2018, Baker formed boygenius with Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus. The resulting eponymous EP and joint North American tour made for one of the most celebrated and talked about musical communions of that year, highlighting Baker among the forefront of a burgeoning generation of era-defining artists.

Baker shot to worldwide attention in 2015 with show-stopping debut, Sprained Ankle. Recorded in only a few days, it was a bleak yet hopeful meditation on identity, addiction, faith, resilience and redemption. An intense and immersive performer, her live shows were described by The New Yorker as ".... hushed, reverential. The only sounds you hear between songs are her fingers as she tweaks the tuning on her electric guitar, scattered whispers between friends, and the rustling as the crowd waits patiently for Baker to start strumming again".

Baker has collaborated on studio recordings with Frightened Rabbit, Matt Berninger, Hayley Williams, Becca Mancari, Mary Lambert, and on stage with Justin Vernon, The National, Sharon Van Etten, Ben Gibbard, and others.

Listen to the new EP here:

JULIEN BAKER - THE WILD HEARTS - TOUR DATES

Jul. 21 - Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap Center for the Performing Arts *

Jul. 22 - Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit *

Jul. 23 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

Jul. 25 - Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater *

Jul. 28 - Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre *

Jul. 29 - Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre *

Jul. 30 - Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre *

Aug. 02 - Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheatre *

Aug. 03 - Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park *

Aug. 05 - Boise, ID @ Idaho Botanical Garden *

Aug. 06 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Gallivan Center *

Aug. 07 - Denver, CO @ Sculpture Park *

Aug. 09 - Minneapolis, MN @ Surly Brewing Festival Field

Aug. 10 - Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed *

Aug. 11 - Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell's Eccentric Cafe *

Aug. 12 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

Aug. 13 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

Aug. 15 - Shelburne, VT @ The Green at Shelburne Museum *

Aug. 16 - LaFayette, NY @ Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards *

Aug. 18 - Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion *

Aug. 19 - Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at The Mann *

Aug. 20 - New York, NY @ Central Park SummerStage *

Aug. 21 - New York, NY @ Central Park SummerStage *

* = with Quinn Christopherson

Macgyver Voting

Related Articles View More Music Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


Skullcrusher Announces Debut Album & Share New Song 'Whatever Fits Together'
July 20, 2022

The track, “Whatever Fits Together” finds a retrospective Ballentine - pondering her desires with her signature plaintive vocals laid over folky guitar. The release is Skullcrusher’s first new music since her lauded Storm In Summer EP was released in April 2021. Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!
VIDEO: Dimestore Dolls Share Animated Music Video For New Single 'Down To Mechanics'
July 20, 2022

In advance of the release of their debut album WOOLY MAMAS, Lancaster, PA-based eclectic rock outfit DIMESTORE DOLLS have today (July 20) shared an imaginative music video for the album’s second single, “Down To Mechanics,” an infectious vocal harmony-drenched mix of rock, pop and alternative.
Lizzie No Releases New Single 'Sweeter Than Strychnine'
July 20, 2022

“Sweeter Than Strychnine” is the smoking gun in a '60s thriller. “Stop Bothering Me,” which will be released as the b-side on the vinyl 45, is girl group sour candy. Psychedelic strings serve as the backdrop for these cinematic vocal performances. Listen to the track now!
Beyoncé Unveils 'RENAISSANCE' Album Track List
July 20, 2022

In a new Instagram story, Beyoncé has unveiled the track list for her new album, 'Renaissance,' which is set to be released next Friday, July 29.The Grammy-winner released the album's lead single, 'Break My Soul,' in June to universal acclaim. The new project, which can be pre-saved here, will include 16 tracks.
VIDEO: RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE DOWN UNDER Drops Teaser Ahead of the Season 2 Premiere
July 20, 2022

“RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under” just released a gag-worthy first look trailer. The ten fierce, queens competing for the title of Down Under’s Drag Superstar include Aubrey Haive, Beverly Kills, Faúx Fúr, Hannah Conda, Kween Kong, Minnie Cooper, Molly Poppinz, Pomara Fifth, Spankie Jackzon, and Yuri Guaii.