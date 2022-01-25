Julianna Joy Shares New Single 'Prescriptions'

Today, pop singer-songwriter Julianna Joy shares her ethereal new song "Prescriptions." This is the third single from Joy's upcoming EP Garden of Eden (out February 11th), produced in collaboration with Grammy-nominated producer Teddy Geiger (Shawn Mendes, Maroon 5, Lizzo). Featured on Apple Music 1's The Zane Lowe Show this morning, "Prescriptions" truthfully describes the struggle of finding the best mental health regimen.

"'Prescriptions' comes from a place that I know everybody who has ever been medicated has been," explains Joy. "I started taking anti-depressants my senior year of high school due to crippling depression and anxiety that kept me home sometimes from school. This song is about the struggle with acceptance of being on meds, and how the first few months of adjusting and figuring out what is best for your body affects your relationships. It's hard knowing what is right for your body, especially when there are so many different options to medication and treatment. I am just lucky enough to have found a med that worked for me and that I had access in the first place."

Co-written with Geiger, the prodigious 20-year-old singer-songwriter's new EP sits in the crosshairs of youthful innocence and profundity beyond her years. Spanning escapist dance bops and contemplative ballads, these seven new songs reflect the emotional chaos of growing up and coming into your own. "Prescriptions" follows Joy's dreamy debut single "BLOODRUNSOUT," and her infectious ode to the frustrations of dating "Teenage Boys," which Under The Radar called "the perfect goodbye to all of the era's messy break-ups and immature boys," and Cool Hunting said "pairs bold pop sensibilities with a satirical wink."

Garden of Eden also features an impressive roster of collaborators including Danny Parker, John Ryan, Mags Duval, Juan Ariza and Evan Voytas. The new EP follows Joy's 2020 debut Cherries, featuring the breakout track "Cherry Bomb", which has since garnered more than 1.5 million streams.

Listen to the new single here: