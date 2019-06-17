Julian Lamadrid Drops New Single MESS

Born and raised in Dubai to Mexican expats, Julian Lamadrid is a New York based artist who released his new single "Mess." Along with the emotionally-charged song, Julian unveils the equally as moving music video, which he self-directed along with all of his previously released music videos. "Mess" is available everywhere now via Arista Records, and will be included on his forthcoming 12-track record Mala Noche out late this fall that Julian composed, wrote and produced in its entirety.

Of "Mess," Julian proclaims: "I find that when producing a song, the sonic and visual aspects go hand in hand. In fact, it is quite hard to separate the two in my mind. So, when writing my song 'Mess,' the image of a bloodied-up boy, drunkenly stumbling the streets of New York instantly came to mind. The character within the film is an extension of myself. I do not present a hero, he is quite the opposite."

Watch his video here:

With Elvis Presley, Pink Floyd, David Bowie, Iggy Pop and Lou Reed as his greatest inspirations, 21-year-old Julian Lamadrid has grown up on a steady diet of music, literature and film. At 18, he moved to New York City, citing films as 'Taxi Driver' and 'Midnight Cowboy' as reasons to enroll in New York University's film school. Writing and producing along the way, Julian grew frustrated by societal pressure to create data driven and social media-focused art. In turn, he set out to take a risk and record a 12-track album that will release later this year. Written and recorded in Brooklyn, the record is titled Mala Noche - meaning 'Bad Night' in Spanish - the aural depiction of a recurring scene from Julian's life in New York.

Bobbing and weaving somewhere between new wave, bedroom pop, hip hop, 80s synth and British Rock, Julian's music feels like the voice of a generation trying to find a sliver of joy through the lines of their loneliness. His vocals swim in lush synth pads, big melodies and major chords to communicate a feeling of desperation and frustration within this hectic and exhausting world. Written and produced by Julian, with its visual content self-directed as well, the richness of his perspective creates an audible pathway towards the future of pop music.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You