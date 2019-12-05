Julian Lage Announces Tour Dates

Multiple GRAMMY® Award-nominated guitarist Julian Lage has set a busy winter schedule, beginning this week with a limited run of duo performances alongside fellow guitar icon Bill Frisell. The brief tour gets underway Thursday, December 5 at Los Angeles, CA's UCLA: Royce Hall and then makes stops at Colorado Springs, CO's UCCS: Shockley-Zalabak Theater (December 6), Taos, NM's Taos Center for the Arts (December 7), and Scottsdale, AZ's Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts: Virginia G. Piper Theater (December 8). For details and ticket information, please visit julianlage.com/tour.

Lage - who recently received his fifth overall GRAMMY® Award nomination and third consecutive nod in as many years - will next unite his extraordinary Julian Lage Trio (Lage, bassist Jorge Roeder and renowned Bad Plus drummer Dave King) for an eagerly awaited six-night residency at NYC's famed Village Vanguard. The dates begin January 14 and continue through January 19; tickets are available now HERE.

"It is the greatest honor and privilege to perform at the Village Vanguard," says Lage. "And we are beyond thrilled to present the trio and new music for the occasion. The Vanguard truly is the greatest place to play or hear music in the world."

In addition, Lage and his trio will convene for three rescheduled December live dates, including Philadelphia, PA's Johnny Brenda's (December 18), Washington, DC's Union Stage (December 19), and Old Saybrook, CT's Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center (December 20). $1.00 of each ticket sold for all three shows will benefit justice charities including SisterSong and Climate Justice Alliance, powered by RPM.

JULIAN LAGE ON TOUR 2019/20

DECEMBER

5 - Los Angeles, CA - UCLA: Royce Hall *

6 - Colorado Springs, CO - UCCS: Shockley-Zalabak Theater *

7 - Taos, NM - Taos Center for the Arts *

8 - Scottsdale, AZ - Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts: Virginia G. Piper Theater *

18 - Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda's #

19 - Washington, DC - Union Stage #

20 - Old Saybrook, CT - Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center #

JANUARY

14 - New York, NY - Village Vanguard #

15 - New York, NY - Village Vanguard #

16 - New York, NY - Village Vanguard #

17 - New York, NY - Village Vanguard #

18 - New York, NY - Village Vanguard #

19 - New York, NY - Village Vanguard #

* Bill Frisell & Julian Lage Duo

# Julian Lage Trio





Related Articles View More Music Stories