Julia Wolf Releases Anthemic 'Resting B*tch Face: Part 2'

Today, one of the most sought-after independent artists Julia Wolf (aka WOLF) has released an empowering new anthem "Resting B*tch Face: Part 2."

The song was written by WOLF and produced by her frequent collaborator Jackson Foote of Loote (Demi Lovato, Zara Larsson, Jonas Blue). After teasing it on her Instagram a few months ago, she caught the attention of several music industry executives and was immediately flooded with fan responses asking her to drop the track, which offers a brutally honest take on society's unrealistic expectations of women.

"I wanted to use the song as a way to explain parts of myself not everyone understands off the bat," WOLF shared. "I've always been told I have a resting bitch face, and my mom loves to tell me how it misleads people into thinking I'm unapproachable. And as per usual, she's got a point. But at the same time, I'm not going to apologize for the ways people perceive what is actually just shyness. So many girls can relate to being shy and being told they look standoffish, or are hard to talk to, but we shouldn't have to change ourselves for the sake of pleasing someone else's ego! I won't be changing for anyone; I just wanted to let people know my reasons that exist behind the RBF face."

"Resting B*tch Face: Part 2" follows "RBF: Part 1," an exclusive Spotify Singles track she wrote as part of the streaming service's Fresh Finds program. WOLF was one of the first independent artists to be featured in the program, which is centered around the Fresh Finds playlist and focuses on helping developing artists learn, collaborate, and grow by giving them the tools for long-term, sustained career success.

Prior to that, WOLF released "In My Way," which showcased her Italian heritage by mixing English and Italian lyrics. It was top three on Snap Sounds the day of its release (May 20, 2021) and has generated over 1.8 million streams on Spotify alone. The song also took up prime real estate on several of Spotify's coveted playlists including New Music Friday, young & free, Indie Pop and Fresh Finds. WOLF now has over 18 million streams across all DSPs in just over a year since releasing her first music, proving her to be an artist to watch in 2021.

