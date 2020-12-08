Julia Jacklin Shares New Holiday Single 'baby jesus is nobody's baby now'

Today Australian singer/songwriter Julia Jacklin is sharing a new tender, melancholic holiday single, "baby jesus is nobody's baby now." Listen HERE and watch the video directed by Julia Jacklin and Nick Mckk below.

Julia says of the track, "2019 was a pretty rough one for my family. I was touring the whole year carrying a lot of guilt for not being able to be at home. Singing super sad songs every night was a blessing and a curse depending on the day. I was imagining Christmas as being this time where we all came together again and took a collective breath but then the bushfires hit and my family live in the country so it was a direct threat. I was living in Melbourne, still pretty new to it, and wasn't able to go home, the roads were blocked and my family were being evacuated periodically for a month. At one point Melbourne was blanketed in smoke from the fires, the sun was this menacing red, it felt apocalyptic and pretty hopeless. I wrote this in my room looking forward to 2020, hoping it would be a reset of some kind lol.

The costume was made by my mother Marion Crossman a couple of weeks ago when we were living together in rural NSW and the backdrop was painted by my younger brother Eamonn Briggs on Nick Mckks driveway."

Today's single follows the previously-released 7" Julia released for the Sub Pop Singles Club, Vol. 5, consisting of tracks "to Perth, before the border closes" + "CRY."

Julia Jacklin's sophomore album Crushing earned her global acclaim, winning best Bluegrass/Folk album at the 2019 Libera Awards and Best Blues & Roots Album at the recent AIR awards. It also received 6x ARIA Award nominations in 2019 and 3x Australian Independent Music Award nominations. It was named one of the best albums of the year by outlets all over the globe including Pitchfork, NPR, Consequence of Sound, The AU Review (#1), Double J, The Skinny, Loud and Quiet, Paste Magazine, Uncut, Resident and many more. Jacklin sold out shows across North America, the UK and Australia and her songs have been shared and performed by everyone from Lana Del Rey to Elton John, Kendall Jenner, and Brie Larson.

Photo Credit: Nick Mckk

