Judy Wexler to Hold San Diego CD Release Concert for 'Crowded Heart'

On Wednesday, July 17th, acclaimed Los Angeles-based jazz vocalist Judy Wexler will perform a CD release concert at Martinis Above Fourth in San Diego, singing the music from her widely lauded new album, Crowded Heart.

The week after its May 31st release, Crowded Heart hit #1 in Jazz on both Amazon and iTunes and #7 on Billboard's Traditional Jazz Albums chart. Crowded Heart is being played on jazz radio stations across the U.S., and it's currently in its second week on the national JazzWeek Top 50 radio chart.

The album has been reviewed enthusiastically by top jazz journalists, and Wexler was interviewed by Susan Stamberg on NPR Weekend Edition.

Wexler will be interviewed on KSDS-FM by radio host Claudia Russell on Friday, July 12th at 1pm.

Ted Gioia, jazz historian and author of The History of Jazz and The Jazz Standards wrote, "What a joy to listen to this album, both for the exquisite music-making of Judy Wexler and Alan Pasqua, but also for their astuteness in finding and featuring outstanding songs by current-day jazz composers. Highly recommended!"

On Crowded Heart, Wexler presents "jazz standards for the 21st century," an anthology of ten timeless modern jazz compositions by contemporary songwriters, including Gregory Porter, Fred Hersch, Alan Broadbent, Rene Marie, Larry Goldings, Lorraine Feather, Kurt Elling, and more. Arranged and co-produced by piano great Alan Pasqua and featuring a band that comprises some of the finest, first-call musicians in Southern California, these tunes are the perfect vehicle for Wexler's warm, soulful voice and highly personal interpretations.

This is Wexler's fifth CD since her 2005 release of Easy on the Heart. Each of her CDs, which also includes Dreams & Shadows (2008), Under a Painted Sky (2011), and What I See (2013), have all received stellar reviews and topped the national JazzWeek radio charts.

Wexler is a mainstay on the California jazz scene. A Los Angeles native and current resident, she performs regularly up and down the coast, from San Diego to San Francisco to Mendocino. She also sings in venues across the country, such as Birdland and The Blue Note in New York City, and Scullers in Boston, among many others. She's also headlined at overseas jazz festivals including Tel Aviv, Dubai and Montreal.

Wexler will perform with a stellar trio, including Jeremy Siskind on piano; Gabe Davis on bass; and Charles Ruggiero on drums. Ticket Link: www.bit.ly/JudyWexlerSD





