Judith Hill Presents Live Virtual Concert Event

On March 26, Grammy Award winning singer-songwriter Judith Glory Hill will present a concert from Los Angeles, sharing new work in-development with director Alexander Gedeon. Hill's impressive repertoire includes being Prince's protege and backing vocalist for Michael Jackson, Josh Groban and John Legend, with her rise to fame recounted in documentary film 20 Feet from Stardom. For six weeks, she and Alex will be Artists in Residence at Social Convention, exploring the inherent violence of pop idolatry, racial fragmentation and fissure, and the trauma of having your own narrative stolen from you. Hill's preternatural, electrifying presence transforms the sharing of her original compositions on multiple instruments into the conjuring of personal power and a ritual of transcendence.

In addition to penning and performing her own material, Judith - who wrote her first song at the age of four - has backed such artists as Stevie Wonder and the late Michael Jackson. Her debut album "Back In Time" was recorded at Paisley Park Studios and was co-produced by Prince. Hers is one of the stories told in director Morgan Neville's acclaimed 20 Feet From Stardom, a film that shines the spotlight on the untold true story of the backup singers behind some of the greatest musical legends of the 21st century. The film has won the Film Critics Award for Best Documentary and an Academy Award for Best Documentary, and the 2015 Grammy for Best Music Film. Hill, who was also featured on the film's soundtrack, was a contestant on season four of "The Voice." Judith has already garnered much praise for her live performance as opener for Josh Groban, John Legend and Prince both in the US and the UK.

This exclusive UK premiere will take place at ARTPARTY, a new digital event format from UK production company and Creative Studio SOCIAL CONVENTION. This Live Concert event will include pre-recorded segments from Judith's time as an artist in residency at Social Convention interspersed between an intimate interactive set and discussions, live from her studio in Los Angeles. After the event, gig-goers can stay for a live DJ set and dance party.

Tickets are available at www.socialconvention.org from just £5.99. To find out more about this event and upcoming ArtParty events visit socialconvention.org.