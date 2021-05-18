Joyner Lucas Releases New Video for 'Zim Zimma'

Following the recent release of his hit collaboration with Lil Baby, 2x GRAMMY® Award-nominated rapper Joyner Lucas has announced today's premiere of the official video for his single, "Zim Zimma." The narrative video features special guest appearances from Diddy, George Lopez, and Lucas's fellow Massachusetts native, Mark Wahlberg. It was directed by Lucas and Ben Proulx and shot on location in Los Angeles and Miami. The song was produced by Lucas's manager Dhruv Joshi and his new producer collective Juicebox Slim. "Zim Zimma" is streaming now on YouTube.

"Zim Zimma" is among the many highlights of Lucas's acclaimed recently released album, EVOLUTION, available now at all DSPs and streaming services via the Worcester, MA-based artist's own Twenty Nine Music Group label. The album also includes such powerful tracks as "Like A River (Feat. Elijah James)," "Snitch," and "Fall Slowly (Feat. Ashanti)," all joined by official music videos streaming now on YouTube.

EVOLUTION was Lucas's second full-length release of 2020, following the long-anticipated arrival of his blockbuster LP, ADHD. Recently certified gold by the RIAA for cumulative sales in excess of 500,000, the project made an extraordinary chart debut upon its April 2020 release, landing at #10 on the SoundScan/Billboard 200 - Lucas' first-ever top 10 debut on the overall chart. ADHD includes such hit singles as the RIAA platinum-certified smash "Isis (Feat. Logic)," joined by an equally popular official video now boasting over 65 million views via YouTube alone.

Lucas was recently honored with the key to his beloved home city of Worcester, MA, presented by Mayor Joseph Petty in recognition of his many efforts on behalf of the local community and cultural scene as well as his dedication to shining a spotlight on the issues facing Black Americans. In addition, Lucas wrapped up 2020 with an exclusive interview on Power 105.1 FM's nationally syndicated Breakfast Club, streaming now at YouTube.

A dedicated philanthropist, innovator, and entrepreneur, Lucas created both ADHD and EVOLUTION entirely on the groundbreaking artist platform, Tully. Founded with manager/technology entrepreneur Dhruv Joshi, the Tully App puts the power of production, promotion, and distribution into the hands of the creators themselves, enabling the artist and their teams to better utilize digital tools while streamlining invention and the collaborative process. Tully recently received a strategic investment from Sony Music Entertainment to help take their user experience to the next level. Tully is on track to launch their Artist Management Platform later this year, allowing artists to be in total control of their digital workflow and expand the app's interface functionality tenfold. Tully is available now via Apple's App Store and Google Play; for more information, please visit https://tullyapp.com.

Listen here:

Photo Credit: Trevor Finney