Joyner Lucas Releases New Video 'Legend (Feat. Rick Ross)'

Following the recent release of his hit collaboration with Lil Baby as well as the "Zim Zimma" video featuring special guest appearances from Diddy, George Lopez, and Lucas's fellow Massachusetts native, Mark Wahlberg, 2x GRAMMYÂ® Award-nominated rapper Joyner Lucas unveils a new video for the song, "Legend (feat. Rick Ross)."

"Legend (feat. Rick Ross)" is among the many highlights of Lucas's acclaimed recently released album, EVOLUTION, available now at all DSPs and streaming services via the Worcester, MA-based artist's own Twenty Nine Music Group label. The album also includes such powerful tracks as "Like A River (Feat. Elijah James)," "Snitch," and "Fall Slowly (Feat. Ashanti)," all joined by official music videos streaming now on YouTube.

EVOLUTION was Lucas's second full-length release of 2020, following the long-anticipated arrival of his blockbuster LP, ADHD.

Recently certified gold by the RIAA for cumulative sales in excess of 500,000, the project made an extraordinary chart debut upon its April 2020 release, landing at #10 on the SoundScan/Billboard 200 - Lucas' first-ever top 10 debut on the overall chart. ADHD includes such hit singles as the RIAA platinum-certified smash "Isis (Feat. Logic)," joined by an equally popular official video now boasting over 65 million views via YouTube alone.

Watch the video here:

Photo Credit: Trevor Finney