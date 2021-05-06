Joy Oladokun's 'sorry isn't good enough' Music Video Debuts Today

The official music video for emerging singer, songwriter and musician Joy Oladokun's new song, "sorry isn't good enough," is debuting today. Watch/share HERE.

Her first release since signing a joint partnership with Amigo Records/Verve Forecast/Republic Records, "sorry isn't good enough" is from Oladokun's highly-anticipated forthcoming major label debut album. Of the track, Billboard praises, "Singer-songwriter Joy Oladokun is ready for a new era of her career.

On 'Sorry Isn't Good Enough,' the rising talent trades in her soft, acoustic musings of the past for some excellent pop production-complete with slamming drums, keyboard riffs and an enchanting melody, the track treads new ground in Oladokun's career. But one thing certainly remains, and that's the star's songwriting; taking a half-hearted apology and using it as fuel to her fire."

Born in Arizona and now living in Nashville, Oladokun is set on forging her own path, sharing the unique perspective she's gained from living in today's world as a black, queer woman and first-generation child of Nigerian immigrants. Her musical exploration began at age ten when she was inspired to learn guitar after seeing a video of Tracy Chapman-the first time she'd ever seen a black woman play the instrument-and has since gone on to become "a fierce voice demanding equality" (NPR Music).

The release of "sorry isn't good enough" adds to an already notable career for the artist, who shared two additional album tracks earlier this year: "jordan" and "wish you the best," featuring Jensen McRae. Both released to immense critical acclaim, Vogue named the collaboration with McRae one of "12 new songs to help you beat the winter blues" asserting, "Joy Oladokun is a rare talent who manages to dissect Christianity, queerness, race and mental wellness with a delicate yet determined touch," while Rolling Stone calls it, "an exercise in radical forgiveness."

The new music builds on last year's in defense of my own happiness (the beginnings), of which NPR Music praised, "She has a remarkable ability to distill how forces at work in the world-police brutalizing Black Americans, white religious indifference, plenty else-ravage human trust, and she can make even social and political protest feel like an intimate, warmly human act," while Vogue declared, "already been compared to Adele, Tracy Chapman, and Stevie Nicks, thanks to the rawness that runs through her mesmerizing hybrid of Americana, folk, and pop." Since the release, Oladokun has performed her breakthrough single, "breathe again," on NBC's "TODAY" and "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon"-a performance Rolling Stone hailed as "stunning." The song also received a key placement on NBC's "This Is Us," propelling the track to reach #3 on Shazam's U.S. Top 200 while also charting globally.

Oladokun has continued to receive widespread attention since the release, including being named a member of the inaugural #YouTubeBlack Voices Class of 2021, a NPR Music/Slingshot's 2021 Artists to Watch, a Billboard LGBTQ Artist of the Month, Spotify's RADAR US: Artists to Watch 2021, Amazon Music's Artists to Watch 2021 and Vogue's #1 New LGBTQ Artists to Listen to Now. Moreover, she was recently highlighted as part of HULU's "Your Attention Please: The Concert" alongside 24kGoldn, Kiana Ledé, Lil Yachty and Swae Lee and has had her music featured on several popular television shows including ABC's "Grey's Anatomy," Showtime's "The L Word" and MTV's "Catfish."

