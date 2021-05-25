Joy Oladokun's Major Label Debut Album 'in defense of my own happiness' Out June 4

Emerging singer, songwriter and musician Joy Oladokun will release her highly anticipated major label debut album, in defense of my own happiness, next Friday, June 4 via Amigo Records/Verve Forecast/Republic Records. Watch the album trailer below.

With in defense of my own happiness, Oladokun forges her own path, sharing the unique perspective she's gained from living in today's world as a black, queer woman and first-generation child of Nigerian immigrants. Born in Arizona and now living in Nashville, her musical exploration began at age ten when she was inspired to learn guitar after seeing a video of Tracy Chapman-the first time she'd ever seen a black woman play the instrument-and has since gone on to become "a fierce voice demanding equality" (NPR Music).

The new record builds on Oladokun's breakout start to 2021 and features 14 songs including "sunday" and "breathe again," as well as recently unveiled tracks, "sorry isn't good enough," "jordan," "wish you the best" featuring Jensen McRae and "Bigger Man," written and performed with Maren Morris. Of the collaboration, Billboard praises, "The gorgeous new single sees both artists stripped down to their emotional cores...stunning," while American Songwriter declares, "the rising singer-songwriter proves her worth as a master storyteller" and The Tennessean hails, "any Nashville musician worth their salt should be pinching themselves to work with Oladokun, among the most exciting talents this city has seen in years."

In celebration of the new music, Oladokun will perform a special full-band show at Nashville's 3rd & Lindsley on Sunday, June 20 and will continue to tour throughout the year including performances at Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo and Austin City Limits as well as several dates supporting Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit. Full details can be found at www.joyoladokun.com/tour.

Oladokun has continued to receive widespread attention in the past year, including recent performances of "breathe again" on NBC's "TODAY" and "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." The song also received a key placement on NBC's "This Is Us," propelling the track to reach #3 on Shazam's U.S. Top 200 while also charting globally. Additionally, Oladokun has been named a member of the inaugural #YouTubeBlack Voices Class of 2021, an NPR Music/Slingshot's 2021 Artists to Watch, a Billboard LGBTQ Artist of the Month, Spotify's RADAR US: Artists to Watch 2021, Amazon Music's Artists to Watch 2021 and Vogue's #1 New LGBTQ Artists to Listen to Now, and was recently highlighted as part of HULU's "Your Attention Please: The Concert" alongside 24kGoldn, Kiana Ledé, Lil Yachty and Swae Lee. In addition to "This Is Us," her music has also been featured on ABC's "Grey's Anatomy," ABC's "Station 19" and Showtime's "The L Word."

Watch the album trailer here:

Photo Credit: Nolan Knight