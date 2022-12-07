Joy Oladokun to Join Noah Kahan on 2023 Summer Tour

Acclaimed singer, songwriter and musician Joy Oladokun will join Noah Kahan on his 2023 summer tour including shows at New York's Radio City Music Hall, Washington DC's The Anthem, Philadelphia's Skyline Stage at the Mann Center, Phoenix's Arizona Financial Theatre and Los Angeles' Greek Theatre among many others. See below for complete itinerary.

Tickets will be available for pre-sale starting next Wednesday, December 14 at 10:00am local time through Ticketmaster Verified Fan, with general on-sale following next Friday, December 16 at 10:00am local time. Registration for pre-sale tickets is now open, full details can be found at www.joyoladokun.com.

The tour adds to a landmark year for Oladokun, who recently released her new song, "Power," which will be included in the forthcoming documentary, Loudmouth, about the life and battles of Reverend Al Sharpton, out December 9.

"Power" is Oladokun's latest release following "Sweet Symphony," her collaboration with Chris Stapleton that debuted earlier this fall. Of the song, Rolling Stone praises, "thrilling duet partners," while Billboard declares, "The sparse accompaniment allows Oladokun's cool, smooth voice and Stapleton's gritty fervor to shine. Essential listening" and The Tennesseanproclaims, "stirring...Oladokun's star is on the rise."

Additionally, Oladokun was featured on "CBS Mornings" last month speaking with correspondent Anthony Mason and recently unveiled new songs "Purple Haze," "Fortune Favors The Bold" and "Keeping The Light On."

The singles follow Oladokun's breakthrough major label debut, in defense of my own happiness (Amigo Records/Verve Forecast/Republic Records), which landed on numerous "Best of 2021" lists including at NPR Music, Billboard, Variety, American Songwriter, The Tennessean, Nashville Scene and The Bitter Southerner.

Continuing to receive critical attention, Oladokun was also recently featured in Vanity Fair, who proclaims, "Her name is both prescient and redundant. She oozes energy that shifts a room's center of gravity and makes you happy for it. It is charisma and she has it in spades. It's the way she approaches her craft too."

Since her debut, Oladokun has performed on "CBS Saturday Morning," "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," "TODAY," PBS' "Austin City Limits and NPR Music's "Tiny Desk (Home) Concert" series and was a guest on the renowned podcast "Song Exploder."

She was also a member of the #YouTubeBlack Voices Class of 2021, a NPR Music/Slingshot's 2021 Artists to Watch, a Billboard LGBTQ Artist of the Month, Spotify's RADAR US: Artists to Watch 2021 and Amazon Music's Artists to Watch 2021, was highlighted as part of HULU's "Your Attention Please: The Concert" and had her music included on CBS' "CSI: Vegas," NBC's "This Is Us," ABC's "Grey's Anatomy," ABC's "Station 19," NBC's "America's Got Talent" and HBO's "And Just Like That" among many others.

Moreover, Oladokun has collaborated with Brandi Carlile and Lucie Silvas on "We Don't Know We're Living," with Noah Kahan on his track, "Someone Like You" and with Jason Isbell for a new version of Bonnie Raitt's "I Can't Make You Love Me."

Known for her powerful live performances, Oladokun completed her first ever headline tour earlier this year and has joined artists such as Maren Morris, My Morning Jacket, Jason Isbell, Pink Sweat$, Leon Bridges and Manchester Orchestra on the road. She's also performed at several major festivals including Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, Hangout, Ohana Festival and Newport Folk Festival.

JOY OLADOKUN CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

BOLD on-sale next Friday, December 16 at 10:00am local time

January 9-13-Riviera Maya, Mexico-Girls Just Wanna Weekend 4 (SOLD OUT)

April 24-Brighton, UK-Brighton Dome Concert Hall*

April 25-Bristol, UK-O2 Academy Bristol*

April 26-London, UK-Eventim Apollo*

May 26-Lewiston, NY-Artpark+

May 30-Albany, NY-Palace Theatre+

June 2-Montreal, QC-MTELUS+

June 7-New York, NY-Radio City Music Hall+

June 9-Washington, DC-The Anthem+

June 10-Philadelphia, PA-Skyline Stage at the Mann Center+

June 11-Charlottesville, VA-Ting Pavilion+

June 13-Charlotte, NC-Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre+

June 14-Raleigh, NC-Red Hat Amphitheater+

June 20-Asheville, NC-Rabbit Rabbit+

June 22-Cleveland, OH-Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica+

June 23-Cincinnati, OH-The Andrew J Brady Music Center+

July 29-Burlington, VT-Waterfront Park+

August 8-Phoenix, AZ-Arizona Financial Theatre+

August 9-San Diego, CA-Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre+

August 11-Los Angeles, CA-Greek Theatre+

August 15-Redmond, WA-Marymoor Park+

August 16-Vancouver, BC-UBC Thunderbird Arena+

August 18-Spokane, WA-Pavilion at Riverfront+

August 19-Bend, OR-Hayden Homes Amphitheater+

*supporting The Teskey Brothers

+supporting Noah Kahan