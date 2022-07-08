Journey Release New Studio Album 'Freedom'

The iconic rock group JOURNEY releases their brand new studio album titled Freedom via BMG.

On the heels of their stellar Fourth of July performance on CNN's The Fourth in America special earlier this week, emerging from the pandemic with a supercharged new studio line-up, the release of JOURNEY's epic, fifteen-track set of new original songs brings back the grand scale of the group's greatest moments, along with updated and bold new directions and sounds.

As the band's legend continues to grow larger and their touring gets bigger, Freedom is the band's first album of new material to be released in eleven years, since 2011's Eclipse, and in addition to legendary founder, guitarist, writer and producer Neal Schon - along with longtime keyboard player and primary lyricist Jonathan Cain and vocalist Arnel Pineda, one more member was recruited for the upcoming album - bassist extraordinaire Randy Jackson, who had played on JOURNEYs 1986 album Raised on Radio.

To help commemorate the new release, JOURNEY and AEG announced four exclusive Las Vegas show dates featuring special symphony orchestra performances at the new, state-of-the-art Resorts World Theatre. The residency kicks off July 15. Tickets for the special engagement are on sale now.

Listen to the new album here:

JOURNEY Tour Dates

July 15 - Resorts World Theatre - Las Vegas, NV*

July 16 - Resorts World Theatre - Las Vegas, NV*

July 20 - Paso Robles, CA - California Mid-State Fair

July 22 - Resorts World Theatre - Las Vegas, NV*

July 23 - Resorts World Theatre - Las Vegas, NV*

July 27 - Albuquerque, NM - Tingly Coliseum

July 29 - Las Cruces, NM - NMSU Pan American Center

July 30 - Lubbock, TX - United Supermarkets Arena

August 5 - Mount Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino

August 6 - Canton, OH - Tom Benson Hall of Fame

August 8 - Canandaigua, NY - CMAC Performing Arts Center

Sept 17 - Sparks, NV - Celebrity Showroom at the Nugget Casino Resort

*with symphony orchestra

2023

March 1 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

March 9 - Quebec City, Canada - Centre Vidéotron

March 12 - Toronto, Canada - Scotiabank Arena