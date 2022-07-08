Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Journey Release New Studio Album 'Freedom'

Journey Release New Studio Album 'Freedom'

Journey's Las Vegas residency kicks off July 15.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 8, 2022  

The iconic rock group JOURNEY releases their brand new studio album titled Freedom via BMG.

On the heels of their stellar Fourth of July performance on CNN's The Fourth in America special earlier this week, emerging from the pandemic with a supercharged new studio line-up, the release of JOURNEY's epic, fifteen-track set of new original songs brings back the grand scale of the group's greatest moments, along with updated and bold new directions and sounds.

As the band's legend continues to grow larger and their touring gets bigger, Freedom is the band's first album of new material to be released in eleven years, since 2011's Eclipse, and in addition to legendary founder, guitarist, writer and producer Neal Schon - along with longtime keyboard player and primary lyricist Jonathan Cain and vocalist Arnel Pineda, one more member was recruited for the upcoming album - bassist extraordinaire Randy Jackson, who had played on JOURNEYs 1986 album Raised on Radio.

To help commemorate the new release, JOURNEY and AEG announced four exclusive Las Vegas show dates featuring special symphony orchestra performances at the new, state-of-the-art Resorts World Theatre. The residency kicks off July 15. Tickets for the special engagement are on sale now.

Listen to the new album here:

JOURNEY Tour Dates

July 15 - Resorts World Theatre - Las Vegas, NV*

July 16 - Resorts World Theatre - Las Vegas, NV*

July 20 - Paso Robles, CA - California Mid-State Fair

July 22 - Resorts World Theatre - Las Vegas, NV*

July 23 - Resorts World Theatre - Las Vegas, NV*

July 27 - Albuquerque, NM - Tingly Coliseum

July 29 - Las Cruces, NM - NMSU Pan American Center

July 30 - Lubbock, TX - United Supermarkets Arena

August 5 - Mount Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino

August 6 - Canton, OH - Tom Benson Hall of Fame

August 8 - Canandaigua, NY - CMAC Performing Arts Center

Sept 17 - Sparks, NV - Celebrity Showroom at the Nugget Casino Resort

*with symphony orchestra

2023

March 1 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

March 9 - Quebec City, Canada - Centre Vidéotron

March 12 - Toronto, Canada - Scotiabank Arena

MacGyver Contest

Related Articles View More Music Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


Outdoor Film Festival Launches on July 6
July 5, 2022

The Outdoor Film Festival consists of a series of interactive workshops and film screenings set in open spaces and nature in East Harlem. With each day given a thematic focal point, the festival is centered around intergenerational healing as it relates to Black and BIPOC communities living in Harlem and across New York City.
Asian Film Festival of Dallas (AFFD) Announces Film Lineup for 21st Edition
July 5, 2022

The Asian Film Festival of Dallas (AFFD) announced the film lineup for this year’s 21st edition of the film festival. AFFD’s Opening Night selection is Wenxiong Xing’s Too Cool to Kill, the Closing Night selection is Roshan Sethi’s 7 Days, Spotlight screenings include Park Hoon-Jung’s The Witch 2: The Other One, and Shô Miyake’s Small, Slow but Steady.
Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean & DJ Lux to Debut New AJ Single 'SMOKE'
July 5, 2022

Backstreet Boy, AJ Mclean and WEG’s newest artist and Billboard Record Charter DJ Lux will be debuting AJ’s new single ‘SMOKE’. The two are the founders of the music collaboration ATCK, All The Cool Kids, and are releasing their newest records featuring impressive artists on a global scale. Get VIP tickets now!
Raphael Saadiq Tapped as Marvel's MOON GIRL & DEVIL DINOSAUR Executive Music Producer
July 5, 2022

Three-time GRAMMY Award® winner Raphael Saadiq has been named executive music producer for 'Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur,' the highly anticipated animated series following 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette (aka Moon Girl) and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur, as they protect New York City's Lower East Side from danger.
Supernatural Thriller THE SUMMONED to Be Released on VOD Thursday
July 5, 2022

Directed by Meir with a script by Jewish-Ukrainian writer Yuri Baranovsky, THE SUMMONED's powerful cast features J. Quinton Johnson (Hamilton on Broadway, AMC's The Son), Emma Fitzpatrick (THE SOCIAL NETWORK), Salvador Chacon (FX's Mayans M.C.), Angela Gulner (Netflix's GLOW), and Freddy Douglas (Hallmark's The Odyssey).