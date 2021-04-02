Joshua Speers Unveils New Track + Video 'Long Way Down'

Today, rising artist Joshua Speers shares new track "Long Way Down" via Warner Records/Let Me Know. Released alongside an official video directed by frequent collaborator Gus Black [Phoebe Bridgers, Gary Clark Jr.], "Long Way Down" follows recently released single "The Runaround," the current soundtrack to ZARA's digital ad campaign this spring, in which Speers was also selected to model the new ZARA MAN collection. Together, the two tracks herald the arrival of a new chapter for Speers, who has more music planned for release throughout 2021. Listen to "Long Way Down" HERE and watch the accompanying video below.

About the new track, Speers explains, "Like a lot of people I think I've spent more time thinking about death recently, and this song developed out of that. How blind death is and also how certain it is. It's not a morbid headspace necessarily, more just a factual one. There's this other conversation about death where people romanticize the "flash in the pan" or the young rebels that burn out in their prime! I've never bought into the romance around dying young and instead think wanting to live a long life is kind of the ultimate rebellion. I'm so thankful that some of my heroes have taken the long way down and are old and grey and more badass than ever."

Next month, Speers will perform on the popular virtual concert series "School Night At Home" on May 12th. Fans can tune in for free at www.twitch.tv/itsaschoolnight

A renaissance man in the most classic definition of the term, Delaware-raised Joshua Speers has spent the past year on lockdown in Los Angeles making pottery-he moved a wheel into his house just as quarantine started -fly fishing, riding his motorcycle and co-hosting an Instagram Live book club for fans and followers. A hopeless romantic, he studied poetry and pottery at Skidmore College, traversing the Northeast with a small library on his dashboard while working an assortment of odd jobs before moving to LA to pursue music full-time. He made his major label debut with Human Now (2020), which V Magazine called "a soul-searching project," followed by most recent EP Summerland, built on a guitar-heavy, 80s-inspired sound that Speers describes as the lovechild of Bruce Springsteen and Carly Rae Jepsen.

Listen here: