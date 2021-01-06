Joshua Radin Shares New Single 'Better Life'

After 16 years, eight albums, and hundreds of shows around the globe, Joshua Radin still treats music as an antidote to any ailment. The LA-based singer/songwriter finds healing in between waves of acoustic eloquence and dyed-in-the-wool Americana storytelling, as evidenced by his new single "Better Life."

Over understated acoustic guitar, his lilting vocals detail an immigrant's journey to America. The single is the first taste of Radin's upcoming full-length album, details to follow.

The accompanying music video was directed by Jeremiah Verdecias and features moving footage and facts about migrants seeking asylum in America. Radin says, "I wrote 'Better Life' while imagining what it might feel like to come to America, seeking refuge from another place - a place that may have been dangerous or even lethal had that someone stayed and not been brave nor desperate enough to set out on a long, arduous journey for freedom and new way of living with hope filled hearts. Remember, we all descend from immigrants at some point in our family's history. Every time I see footage of children in cages, I remind myself of this. Visit this link to learn about the different organizations helping kids and families at the border and if you can, please donate: https://secure.actblue.com/donate/kidsattheborder."

Since 2004, Joshua Radin has affected countless listeners with palpable transparency, selling over 1 million records, generating 1 billion+ streams, and garnering a gold plaque for single "I'd Rather Be With You." Landing north of 150 film, television, and commercial syncs, his voice courses throughout the zeitgeist. Among many highlights, First Ladies Michelle Obama and Dr. Jill Biden personally handpicked "Brand New Day" for a commercial in support of the troops. In addition to memorable performances on Ellen, The Tonight Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Conan, and Today Show, he famously serenaded avowed super fan Ellen DeGeneres and Portia DeRossi during their wedding. Beyond sold out headline shows on four continents, he's performed alongside Ed Sheeran, Sara Bareilles, Ingrid Michaelson, Sheryl Crow, Tori Amos, Imogen Heap, and more. He also remains a committed philanthropist, supporting charities like Little Kids Rock and North Shore Animal League America (NSALA), among others.

Photo Credit: Catie Laffoon