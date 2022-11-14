Joshua Lewis Shares 'I Was There' Single

Boise, ID singer-songwriter and masterclass producer/mixer Joshua Lewis shares his brand LP, Friction, out now via Earth Libraries.

Friction earns its breezy yet earnest tones from yacht rock, the core tenets of the genre offered in spades throughout. Ear-tickling melodies, like the parabolic sway of the vocal on opener "Thinkin' About You," guide listeners through crystal-clear production values and a storytelling bent both misty-eyed and microscopic in its detailing.

This balancing act of simplicity and shrewd twists in formula stems from Lewis' love of Steely Dan, masters of this tightrope walk. Said Lewis: "You can hear a song that's so playful or sweet, and they just throw theory around like nobody's business: pop sensibility with left turns to keep you guessing and keep your attention. I love that, I wish I heard more of it today."

To celebrate the record's release, Lewis also shares the record's focus track and final single, "I Was There." Speaking on the track in an exclusive Q&A with Psychedelic Baby, Lewis wrote:

"'I Was There' is the song that surprised me with how many friends and colleagues mentioned how that was their favorite part of the album, as I assumed it would be an overlooked song. I feel like it pretty much sums up the vibe of the whole record so I thought it should be the focus track."

Joshua Lewis' newest LP, Friction, is out now via Earth Libraries. Early last year, Lewis shared his self-recorded debut album, Too Soft, also via Earth Libraries. With its warm gazes back at 1970s pop-rock crooning, the record's eponymous softness enveloped its tales of heartbreak and longing with halos of inviting melodies and layered instrumentation.

In addition to his solo ventures, Lewis has also been praised for his recent work mixing the latest Built To Spill record, alongside Doug Martsch, Lê Almeida, and João Casaes.

Listen to the new single here: