Josh X Releases New Single, 'Creole Love PT. 2'

CREOLE LOVE PT.2 was written by Josh X and produced by BMC Beats and Jean Max Valcourt and the visuals were directed by Wildrey.

Nov. 27, 2020  
Musician-Singer-Songwriter and Producer JOSH X has released the new single Creole Love Pt. 2 Featuring Caribbean sensation MICKAEL GUIRAND and SASKYA. CREOLE LOVE PT.2 was written by Josh X and produced by BMC Beats and Jean Max Valcourt and the visuals were directed by Wildrey. "I was inspired to write this song as an homage to my Haitian roots. Kompa is the sound that my mother grew up listening to, so as a Haitian-American kid, that is what was playing around the house when I was growing up, so I had to take it back to where the love of music began for me," he states. The track features Haitian music-industry star Mickael Guirand (Carimi, Vayb) and upcoming songstress Saskya and was truly a family affair when recording.

Mickael Guirand mentions, "Creole love is that Creole vayb man... A crazy mix of three amazing vocals and really a blessing to add my flavor to such a nice track." "The title of the song is Creole Love and I'm a creole woman, so the song naturally resonates with me," adds the beautiful, Saskya.

Check out the video below!


