Josh Turner Releases Debut Christmas Album 'King Size Manger'

Multi-platinum-selling recording artist Josh Turner releases his first-ever Christmas album, King Size Manger, available worldwide today.

The holiday project features fresh interpretations of beloved classics and introduces four originals, three of which were written or co-written by Turner. Plus, Turner is joined by his wife Jennifer and his four sons who sing on the holiday classic, "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas."

Turner arranged five of the 11 tracks on King Size Manger and its four original songs include the solo penned "Mele Kalikimaka My 'Ohana" featuring world renowned ukulele virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro and Grammy-nominated Hawaiian trio Ho'okena.

Turner also wrote "What He's Given Me" with Pat McLaughlin, as well as the title track "King Size Manger" with Mark Narmore. Christmas music fans will find the beloved classics "Silent Night, Holy Night," "Go Tell It On The Mountain," as well as "Joy To The World" featuring Grammy Award winning bluegrass singer Rhonda Vincent. The album also includes the poignant Scooter Carusoe/Tom Douglas track "Soldier's Gift," which is the album's lead single.

