Josh Ross Unveils Emotional New Song 'Ain't The One'

Josh Ross Releases Vulnerable New Song "Ain't The One" Out Today

By: Sep. 29, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT Photo 1 Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT
Kim Petras Drops Surprise Album 'Problematique' Ahead of Upcoming Tour Dates Photo 2 Kim Petras Drops Surprise Album 'Problematique'
Kylie Minogue Drops New Album 'Tension' Featuring Hit Single 'Padam Padam' Photo 3 Kylie Minogue Drops New Album 'Tension'
Doja Cat Drops New Album 'Scarlet' Photo 4 Doja Cat Drops New Album 'Scarlet'

Josh Ross Unveils Emotional New Song 'Ain't The One'

Breakout country singer-songwriter Josh Ross unveils his most vulnerable song to date, “Ain't The One,” out today. Ross co-wrote “Ain't The One” with Taylor Phillips, Jaxson Free, and Jon Kraft, and the track was produced by his frequent collaborator, Matt Geroux.

The track depicts the painful and relatable story of moving on from love. Ross' honesty in the writing room was the key that unlocked the heartfelt lyrics and powerful vocals, mixed with the captivating guitar melodies to create a country-rock sound.

“My own relationships inspire my ideas,” shares Ross. “I feel most comfortable just being honest in the writing room with what I want to say. One of the hardest things about being in a relationship is sometimes knowing that the person is better off without you and this song is all about that. ‘Ain't The One' is one of the most personal songs I've ever written.”

The track follows his current chart-climbing single, “Trouble,” plus recent releases “Red Flags” and “Ain't Doin' Jack.”

Currently on the road with Nickelback for the 51-date GET ROLLIN' TOUR along with Brantley Gilbert, he joins Bailey Zimmerman as support on RELIGIOUSLY. THE TOUR. in 2024 and will perform at Stagecoach next year. For tickets and a full list of tour dates, please visit JoshRossMusic.com.

Tallying more than 186 million global streams, making his Grand Ole Opry debut this past summer, and taking home the ‘Breakthrough Artist of the Year' award at the 2023 Canadian Country Music Awards, Josh Ross continues to claim his place in country music.

ABOUT JOSH ROSS:

Echoing the primary themes of country infused with a fresh, modern sound, Josh Ross's take on love, work, and play is often documented through his whirlwind experiences. Developing an ever-evolving career amidst the drawbacks of injuries, lockdowns, and conflicting relationships, Josh Ross is a country artist bound by the act of forging past and overcoming restraints. Josh Ross debuted with his independently released cathartic ballad on romantic losses, "First Taste of Gone," which garnered stellar traction across North America for the Nashville-based singer and proved his emerging presence in the genre.

Recently, Josh Ross has pushed even further in his career with his major label signing to Universal Music Canada, teaming up with Universal Music Group Nashville, and management by The Core Entertainment. Often writing from personal experiences, Josh Ross has tallied more than 186 million streams across his collection of songs. In addition to “On A Different Night” and “First Taste of Gone,” his catalog includes country-rock anthem “Ain't Doin' Jack,” and the too-close-to-home emotional track “Red Flags.”

This year, Josh Ross was announced as one of Spotify's Hot Country Artists To Watch 2023 and garnered his second Top 5 Canadian radio hit with “On A Different Night.” After hitting No. 1 in Canada, his debut US single, “Trouble,” can be heard on country radio now. He is currently on the road with Nickelback and Brantley Gilbert for the GET ROLLIN' TOUR through the fall. Stay tuned for more from Josh Ross as he continues to anchor himself as one of country's most promising new artists.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
HEMLOCKE SPRINGS Releases Debut EP GOING...GOING...GONE! Photo
HEMLOCKE SPRINGS Releases Debut EP 'GOING...GOING...GONE!'

The song garnered an impressive 30 million streams and garnered immediate critical acclaim from around the world. She releases her debut EP, the highly anticipated going...going...GONE!, via AWAL, along with focus track “pos.” Featuring 7 infectious songs, the EP showcases her knack for creating heartfelt indie-pop bangers.

2
ADDISON GRACE Releases Debut Album Diving Lessons Photo
ADDISON GRACE Releases Debut Album 'Diving Lessons'

ADDISON GRACE Releases Debut Album 'Diving Lessons' via AWAL. Shares Music Video for New Single “Pessimistic”. Leading up to the album's release, Addison offered a tantalizing preview of the LP with the singles “White Lie,” and “SLIME!.”

3
JHart Releases New Single RIPE From His Upcoming EP Photo
JHart Releases New Single 'RIPE' From His Upcoming EP

Singer-songwriter JHart releases new single 'RIPE' from his upcoming EP 'The Wishing, The Wanting, The Longing'.

4
LP Releases New Album Love Lines Photo
LP Releases New Album 'Love Lines'

LP reveals her latest studio album, Love Lines, out now. The album features the new single 'Dayglow' with a music video shot on location at Prague Pride Festival. Download/stream Love Lines now.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky' Video
Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky'
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs Video
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs Video
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
THE SHARK IS BROKEN
HAMILTON
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
& JULIET
THE COTTAGE