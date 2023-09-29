Josh Ross Unveils Emotional New Song 'Ain't The One'

Breakout country singer-songwriter Josh Ross unveils his most vulnerable song to date, “Ain't The One,” out today. Ross co-wrote “Ain't The One” with Taylor Phillips, Jaxson Free, and Jon Kraft, and the track was produced by his frequent collaborator, Matt Geroux.

The track depicts the painful and relatable story of moving on from love. Ross' honesty in the writing room was the key that unlocked the heartfelt lyrics and powerful vocals, mixed with the captivating guitar melodies to create a country-rock sound.

“My own relationships inspire my ideas,” shares Ross. “I feel most comfortable just being honest in the writing room with what I want to say. One of the hardest things about being in a relationship is sometimes knowing that the person is better off without you and this song is all about that. ‘Ain't The One' is one of the most personal songs I've ever written.”

The track follows his current chart-climbing single, “Trouble,” plus recent releases “Red Flags” and “Ain't Doin' Jack.”

Currently on the road with Nickelback for the 51-date GET ROLLIN' TOUR along with Brantley Gilbert, he joins Bailey Zimmerman as support on RELIGIOUSLY. THE TOUR. in 2024 and will perform at Stagecoach next year. For tickets and a full list of tour dates, please visit JoshRossMusic.com.

Tallying more than 186 million global streams, making his Grand Ole Opry debut this past summer, and taking home the ‘Breakthrough Artist of the Year' award at the 2023 Canadian Country Music Awards, Josh Ross continues to claim his place in country music.

ABOUT JOSH ROSS:

Echoing the primary themes of country infused with a fresh, modern sound, Josh Ross's take on love, work, and play is often documented through his whirlwind experiences. Developing an ever-evolving career amidst the drawbacks of injuries, lockdowns, and conflicting relationships, Josh Ross is a country artist bound by the act of forging past and overcoming restraints. Josh Ross debuted with his independently released cathartic ballad on romantic losses, "First Taste of Gone," which garnered stellar traction across North America for the Nashville-based singer and proved his emerging presence in the genre.

Recently, Josh Ross has pushed even further in his career with his major label signing to Universal Music Canada, teaming up with Universal Music Group Nashville, and management by The Core Entertainment. Often writing from personal experiences, Josh Ross has tallied more than 186 million streams across his collection of songs. In addition to “On A Different Night” and “First Taste of Gone,” his catalog includes country-rock anthem “Ain't Doin' Jack,” and the too-close-to-home emotional track “Red Flags.”

This year, Josh Ross was announced as one of Spotify's Hot Country Artists To Watch 2023 and garnered his second Top 5 Canadian radio hit with “On A Different Night.” After hitting No. 1 in Canada, his debut US single, “Trouble,” can be heard on country radio now. He is currently on the road with Nickelback and Brantley Gilbert for the GET ROLLIN' TOUR through the fall. Stay tuned for more from Josh Ross as he continues to anchor himself as one of country's most promising new artists.